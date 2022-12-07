Listen to the audio version of the article

As part of the new strategy desired by Volkswagen group CEO Oliver Blume, which aims to make the Group’s proprietary software competitive and ready for the market by the end of the decade, Audi could lose the Artemis project, considered a key element for driving autonomous. Artemis aimed to develop a level 4 self-driving electric car by 2024, but has so far shown little progress due to delays in creating new advanced software at the Group’s Cariad unit. For this reason Blume would be willing to eliminate the project in the renewed roadmap concerning the software that he will present at a meeting of the Supervisory Board on December 15th. According to Automobilwoche, which cites internal sources, the Group’s commercial vehicle division will be the first to launch autonomous vehicles using the appropriate software developed by Cariad. The unit is testing a fleet of ID self-driving electric minivans. Buzz in Israel as part of its partnership with Mobileye. Audi will later launch self-driving cars in the second half of the decade. As part of the new roadmap, the Group’s 1.1 and 1.2 software platforms will continue to be developed, with 1.2 renamed “Premium Software” and ready for use by Audi and Porsche by the end of the decade, the trade newspaper reported. German Handelsblatt. Mass-market brands will instead use the 1.1 software platform. A new vehicle architecture developed by Porsche – called SSP61 – will be launched in 2026 for premium brands. It will be the basis of the new electric Panamera and the brand new electric Audi flagships developed under the code name Artemis Landjet and Landyacht. Porsche will also use the SSP61 platform for a long-range full-electric SUV positioned above the Cayenne and Macan. SSP61 will be a sportier version of the SSP (Scalable Systems Platform) announced by the VW Group last year. The new vehicles will use the 1.2 software platform without self-driving features, company sources said. A more advanced 2.0 software system may be implemented later, but not before 2028. Volkswagen’s flagship Trinity electric vehicle will also adopt 2.0 software. However, it is likely that it will be launched as a crossover instead of a sedan according to rumors.