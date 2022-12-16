Listen to the audio version of the article

Audi has started production of the electric Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback at the Brussels plant. Since 2018, the factory has produced 160,000 units of Audi’s first electric vehicle, the e-tron SUV. Audi in Brussels last year produced 43,866 all-electric units which are the predecessors of the upcoming Q8 models. Production will increase significantly over the next year as the Audi Q4 e-tron will also be produced in the same Brussels plant at a rate of 70 units per day. The Q4 e-tron is currently assembled at the Volkswagen Group plant in Zwickau, Germany.

The Brussels location is already eco-sustainable

Audi confirmed that the Brussels facility is a model in terms of sustainability and also for the implementation of the future of production, the so-called “360factory”. The site was recognized as the first carbon neutral certified high-volume production facility in the premium sector since production of the Audi e-tron began in 2018. Powered by green electricity since 2012, the Brussels site has installed one of the most The region’s largest photovoltaic plants seen that covering 107,000 square meters. The system generates 9,000 megawatt hours of sustainable energy annually, enough to power 90,000 Audi Q8 e-tron vehicles and reduce carbon emissions by 1,881 tonnes.

Suppliers use renewable energy sources

Even companies supplying the battery cells are required to use only renewable energy sources for production, while electric traction motors are transported from Gyon, Hungary to Brussels on green freight trains to reduce carbon emissions by 2,600 tons per year. Both batteries in the Audi Q8 e-tron are equipped with cells from Samsung SDI, while the original e-tron was powered by LG cells.

Two variants are planned for launch in March 2023

The Q8 e-tron is initially offered in the 340 HP 50 Quattro and 408 HP 55 Quattro variants, with new larger and more efficient batteries to improve range compared to outgoing versions. The 50 quattro adopts 95 kWh batteries, for 504 km of autonomy on the more aerodynamic Sportback, and reaches 100 km/h from standstill in 6 seconds flat, while the 55 quattro, with 114 kWh batteries, travels up to 600 km and reaches 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. Speed ​​is self-limited, in both cases, to 200 kmh. Recharging in direct current takes place at 150 kW for the 50 quattro and at 170 kW for the 55 quattro. For alternating current, the 11 kW on-board charger can be replaced with the 22 kWh one.