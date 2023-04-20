Home » Audi: the circular economy as a cornerstone for sustainability
Audi breakthrough: adherence to the principles of the circular economy

Among the first manufacturers to join the Paris Agreement on climate change, Audi aims through the radical decarbonisation of its activities to reduce its environmental impact by 50% by 2030 compared to the values ​​recorded in 2018.

Audi’s sustainable turnaround and adherence to the principles of the circular economy (a concept re-proposed in the installation “The Domino Act” which underpins Audi’s progress) which have led to tangible results both at an industrial level and in terms of offer to the customer: alongside the proposal of the carbon neutral Bev range, Audi supports the transformation of the sustainable evolution of the value chain into an opportunity to generate efficiency, integrating the closed cycles of highly energy-intensive raw materials in mass production.

At the heart of the project is the Mission:Zero programme, whose main pillars are the use of renewable energy, the implementation of closed cycles of highly energy-intensive raw materials (such as plastic, water, aluminium, steel and glass) and the regeneration of materials. The set of initiatives in the Audi Mission:Zero program led to savings of 480,000 tonnes of CO2 in 2021. A value equivalent to the carbon footprint of a city of 70,000 inhabitants.

With the aluminum closed loop, the scraps produced in the press work go directly back to the supplier, who reworks them.

Subsequently, Audi uses the light alloy coils thus manufactured. This virtuous procedure has allowed to date, thanks to the energy saving of 95% compared to primary aluminium, to avoid the emission of 525 thousand tons of CO2. To obtain a similar result, 500,000 trees would have been needed.

