The brand with the four rings renews the challenge and pushes the bar even higher with the introduction of the top-of-the-range Identity Black versions on the Q3 and Q5.

Features: black finishes and enhancement of details

The top-of-the-range trim with the four rings responds to a precise need of customers who have requested black-look finishes with a 70% increase in the last five years and further emphasizes the Audi design, the primary reason for purchasing the Brand’s cars. Until now dedicated to the Audi A1 Sportback and Audi Q2, the Identity Black variant is now extended to the Audi A3 Sportback, Audi Q3 and Audi Q5 ranges, central to the offer so much so that the Audi Q family which in 2022 represented 54% of the registered with the brand. The enhancement of detail is accompanied by the overcoming of traditional chrome finishes in favor of black. An orientation in line with the renewed Audi corporate identity, introduced by the Audi Q8 e-tron: the two-dimensional evolution of the four-ring logo is accompanied by the renunciation of chrome in favor of high-contrast black and white as well as the model designation in black. “Heart” Identity Black: the glossy black plus exterior packageBuilding on the contents of the S line edition versions (S line plus in the case of the Audi Q5 and Audi Q5 Sportback), the Identity Black trim level adds valuable equipment both externally and in the passenger compartment. The “heart” of the configuration is the glossy black plus package which provides for the total black finish of the bumper inserts, the single frame and the front grille, the side window frames, the Audi rings and the model logo as well as the roof rails, limited to models with SUV bodywork. Characterization in black also for the caps of the side mirrors and, internally, for the headlining. Finally, the new version is also characterized by the darkened finish of the rear glass surfaces and the Audi Sport alloy wheels: 20-inch 5-double-spoke with gloss-lathed matt black inserts for the Audi Q3 range, 21-inch 5-spoke V gloss-lathed anthracite black for the Audi Q5 range. Inside the passenger compartment, Identity black is characterized by inserts in glossy black lacquer on the dashboard, doors and console

Audi Q3 range: four propulsion systems

More than 50,000 units of the Audi Q3 were marketed in Italy since the launch of the second generation Audi Q3 in October 2018. The family of compact SUVs can count on a significant breadth of range: four propulsion systems TFSI, TDI, plug-in (Phev) and Audi Sport with power ratings from 150 to 400 hp, two drive configurations, front and permanent four-wheel drive, and three transmission variants: manual or six- or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Based on the Volkswagen Group’s Mqb platform and produced in the plant of Győr (Hungary) the Audi Q3 range adopts in-line four-cylinder engines, with the exception of the Audi Sport variants which mount the “famous” five-cylinder. The petrol engines are offered in 1.5-litre (150 bhp) and 2.0-litre configurations in 190 bhp and 245 bhp variants. The latter are combined with the 7-speed S tronic dual clutch transmission and quattro permanent all-wheel drive. As for the Diesel offer, a 2.0 4-cylinder in 150 HP and/or 200 HP configurations. The quattro drive is available for both power steps. At the top of the four-ring C-SUV ranges, the Identity Black trim level is dedicated to all versions marketed, with the exception of the sporty Audi RS Q3 and Audi RS Q3 Sportback , and further expands the Audi Q3 Sportback offer as it is also available for the front-wheel drive variants, unlike the previous top-of-the-range quattro edition configuration, which is no longer in the price list.

Identity Black: Also available for Q3 Phev

The Identity Black “recipe” also extends to the Phev 1.4 (45) TFSI and S tronic variants, which in 2022 came to represent almost 50% of Audi plug-in vehicles registered. Specifically, the 245 hp powertrain is made up of a 4-cylinder 1.4 TFSI engine and a permanent magnet synchronous electric propulsion unit integrated in the S tronic dual-clutch gearbox. The lithium-ion battery is located in the floor under the rear seats and stores 13 kWh. The consumption of a scooter, up to 62 km/litre with full energy, is accompanied by sporting performance: from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 140 km/h in purely electric mode.

Audi Q5: hybrid range and plug-in versions with two power steps

A synthesis of versatility, efficiency and muscular design, the Audi Q5 family combines a sporty nature with the usability in daily use typical of a sport utility vehicle. Based on the Volkswagen Group’s Mlb Evo platform, dedicated to models with longitudinal front engine, and produced in the smart factory in San José Chiapa (Mexico). The 100% hybrid range includes three propulsion systems in its price list: TFSI, TDI and plug-in with from 163 to 367 hp, three drive configurations (front, integral quattro with ultra technology and integral quattro with self-locking center differential) and two transmission variants: 7-speed dual-clutch S tronic or tiptronic with 8-speed torque converter. The plug-in hybrid versions are the maximum expression of the model’s technical sophistication: available in two power steps (299 and 367 HP), the powertrain of the Audi Q5 and Audi Q5 Sportback TFSI and, specifically, is made up of a 4-cylinder 2.0 turbo and by an electric motor of the synchronous type with permanent magnets integrated, together with a separation clutch, in the 7-speed S tronic gearbox.The plug-in SUVs can count, in the ve version 50 TFSI e, on a total power of 299 hp while the 55 e variant stands at 367 hp. Values ​​​​that guarantee, in combination with the quattro all-wheel drive with ultra technology, guaranteeing maximum efficiency thanks to the activation of the torque distribution to the rear only when necessary, sporty performance against an extraordinarily reduced fuel requirement, with a charged battery. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 and 5.3 seconds respectively is accompanied by fuel consumption in the Wltp combined cycle of up to 67 km/litre. The 17.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, positioned under the luggage compartment, allows you to travel up to 62 kilometers in purely electric mode, while the maximum recharging power is 7.4 kW in alternating current (AC). As for recovery technology, the system (similarly to the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3Sportback Tfsi) derives from the Audi e-tron: the electric motor takes care of slight decelerations, the most frequent in daily driving, while medium-intensity braking is the responsibility of of traditional hydraulic brakes. Like the C-segment SUVs, the Identity Black trim level is at the top of the Audi Q5 and Audi Q5 Sportback offer and is dedicated to all versions in the price list, with the exception of the entry level 2.0 ( 35) Tdi 163 hp S tronic and for the sporty Audi SQ5 Tdi and Audi SQ5 Sportback Tdi.