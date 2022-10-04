Listen to the audio version of the article

Audi presents the two special series that celebrate the sporting DNA of the four-ring brand. This is the new R8 Coupè GT which is the most powerful rear-wheel drive Audi ever with its 620 hp of power. It will be offered in a limited edition of 333 copies for sales scheduled for the second half of 2023. To which, then, is added the TT RS Coupè iconic edition always in a limited edition but of 100 copies which, instead, will arrive in Italy during the first half of next year. Finally, the list prices of the two sports cars have yet to be defined.

The GT cure for the Audi R8 Coupé super sports car

Twelve years after the launch of the first Audi R8 GT, Audi Sport returns to devote GT care to the super sports car. The 5,200cc V10 engine of the Audi R8 Coupé V10 GT RWD delivers 620 hp the highest power ever for a rear-wheel drive Audi. The grit of the engine is combined with the more thrust calibration of the S tronic double clutch gearbox and the Torque Rear driving program which integrates, among other things, the management of the ESC that can be activated by a specific satellite inserted in the steering wheel, all to choose between 7 traction control intervention levels.

20-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels

The new Audi R8 Coupé V10 GT RWD, produced in a limited edition of 333 numbered copies, can count as standard on 20-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels derived from racing and combined with Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires, sports seats with shell as well as carbon-ceramic brakes and again on a performance sports trim with both front anti-roll bar in aluminum and carbon mixed with thermoplastic polyurethane. 20 kg lighter than the Coupè V10 GT performance RWD, the new R8 stops the scales at 1,570 kg.

Total black and a standard aerodynamic kit

The Audi R8 V10 GT RWD has an exclusive look. In addition to the total black for the model code, the Audi rings and the intake manifold, the carbon aerodynamic kit is added with a package that includes splitter, blades at the ends of the front bumper, side skirts, aerodynamic profiles behind the rear wheel arches and the gooseneck aileron visa. In the cockpit, black and red dominate. The GT equipment level is completed by Led Matrix projectors with laser light as well as the Bang & Olufsen audio system with speakers in the headrests.

TT RS the iconic Coupé with four rings

And we come to the TT RS Coupé iconic edition, produced in a limited edition of 100 copies for Europe, celebrating the success story of the Audi TT Coupé. Since the debut of the first series, which took place in 1998, the Audi TT has been synonymous with driving pleasure, design and attention to detail. Features further underlined by the limited iconic edition which combines exclusive interior and exterior design elements with the sporty DNA of the equipped RS variant which is equipped with the equally iconic 400hp 2.5 TFSI 5-cylinder engine.