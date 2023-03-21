Listen to the audio version of the article

Audi plans to launch an entry-level model in the same size as the current A3 that will debut in the middle of the decade and which will be an integral part of the program that will offer an electric car in every segment of the brand’s core business market by 2027. The new model should be based on an evolution of the SSP (Scalable Systems Platform) platform which will allow for a significant improvement over the current MEB since it will be able to guarantee a range of over 700 km as well as superior performance.

Entry level Audi EV, with solid state batteries

The new platform will also be capable of recharging at a rate of 270 kW, which should allow for up to 80% extra range to be achieved in less than ten minutes. In addition, the electric model that will replace the current A3 will benefit from VW’s Unified Cell technology as well as being compatible with the batteries of the future, those in their usual state. The new entry level battery-powered compact will presumably be arriving soon after the Q6 e-tron, the first model based on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture for high-end models.

Entry level Audi EV, the replacements for the S3 and RS3

The switch to electric power means that the standard versions of the battery-powered model that will replace the current A3 will abandon the front-wheel drive that was first introduced by the model way back in 1996. The new compact like indeed the current model should foresee of the much more powerful variants such as the current S3 and RS3 which will offer a two-engine set-up to ensure four-wheel drive. The two models will also be the first volume electrified models in Audi’s RS range that began with the e-tron GT sedan.

Audi EV entry level, anticipa Bmw e Mercedes

The instantaneous torque guaranteed by the electric powertrain will not only guarantee better acceleration than the five-cylinder petrol engine of the current RS3, but could mean for the brand with the four rings the debut of a future type of high-performance vehicle that is no longer powered by an internal combustion engine obviously, but battery-powered ahead of Audi’s traditional rivals, namely both BMW and Mercedes which, in fact, have not at the moment decided whether to replace their more high-performance cars with electric versions to guarantee a very lively drive.

Entry level Audi EV, in new dimensions

The future replacement of the current A3 will be revived in the double four- or five-door sedan variant, but in both cases with a substantial increase in size which should translate into a shorter bonnet line and a longer passenger compartment. Furthermore, the new platform should guarantee superior modularity of the bodywork and consequently greater differentiation between the models which does not also exclude crossover variants with an urban vocation or atypical family cars because they have a more performing vocation.