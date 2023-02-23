Listen to the audio version of the article

Equip yourself with cutting-edge technology in the audio and video sector to respond to new needs in terms of digital media. This can be summarized as the choice of Confindustria Bergamo which has chosen as partner Jabra, partner of GN Group and leader in the development and production of innovative audio, video and collaboration solutions.

In January 2020 Confindustria Bergamo (1,200 associated companies for a total of 80,000 employees) chose to move from its historic headquarters in the center of Bergamo to the new location within the Kilometro Rosso technology park and with the new work organization new technological needs.

With efficiency, collaboration and communication as main objectives, the change was also characterized by the transition from single offices to open plan areas and collaborative zones where work between colleagues was encouraged and facilitated.

With this in mind, Confindustria Bergamo has therefore looked for partners who could help it in this digital transformation process. One of these was chosen as a partner for the supply of audio, video and communication technologies.