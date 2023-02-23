Home Business AudiPress, newspaper readers grow (+7.1%). But only digital
AudiPress, newspaper readers grow (+7.1%). But only digital

by admin
AudiPress, newspaper readers grow (+7.1%). But only digital

AudiPress, newspaper readers grow (+7.1%). But only digital

In the edition Audipress 2022/III the positive and constantly growing trend of readers who choose certified and quality information continues digital formatwhich reach 7 million (+7.1% compared to the previous edition) while the readership of the press medium as a whole for paper and/or replies appears substantially stable (-0.8% for Press Readers Last 30 days) .

As he writes Primaonlineon an average day 22.3% of Italians choose one of the major paper or digital newspapers replies for information (11,614,000 readers, with more than 16.6 million readings) and with a predominant share of frequency readings high (59.5%), an indication of a regular consumption habit.

In the compartment periodicals, the survey detects more than 14.6 million readings every week for the most important weekly newspapers (with 9,532,000 readers, i.e. 18.3% of adults + 14 years) and about 16.2 million readings every month for the major monthly publications (for 10,002,000 readers, 19.2% of Italians). Access to the read copy prevails above all through a personal or family purchase, with slightly increasing quotas for subscription formulas: overall, the “bought” read copy represents for Newspapers 61.6%, for i Weekly 76.7% and for i Monthly il 73,1%.

