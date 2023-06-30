Audi’s descent: BMW and Mercedes are leaving Audi behind when it comes to electric cars

Ironically, on the day that Audi boss Markus Duesmann left, his development director was celebrating the combustion engine: Oliver Hoffmann wrote in English on the Linkedin network about the “three reasons why I love the performance variants of our Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback models “. A few hours later, his boss Duesmann, who has led Audi on a tight course towards electromobility, is deposed. A coincidence that nevertheless shows where Audi’s problems lie.

The Volkswagen Group’s premium brand is in a crisis that is being masked by very good sales and profit figures. Still.

