Audit report: Courts of Auditors complain about numerous deficiencies in rbb

Fri 09.06.23 | 7:06 p.m. | From Marcus Engert (NDR)

Bild: dpa/Fabian Sommer

Clear criticism of the Berlin and Brandenburg Courts of Auditors on rbb: For years, the broadcaster had spent more money than it had available. The top salaries are also criticized. By Marcus Engert (NDR)

The Courts of Audit of Berlin and Brandenburg have identified numerous deficiencies in the rbb. At the end of their examination procedure, the President of the Berlin Court of Audit, Karin Klingen, and the President of the Brandenburg Court of Audit, Christoph Weiser, declared on Friday that rbb had spent more money over the years than it had available. “The station pushed a liquidity deficit like a bow wave in front of it,” said Klingen. The insolvency could only be averted by the initiated savings program.

Some payments arranged without four-eyes principle

During the investigation of sub-areas of the rbb in the period under investigation since 2017, deficiencies in the documentation, organization and archiving of documents and contracts as well as the recording of payments have occurred. According to the examiners, it was sometimes difficult to find documents. In addition, the broadcaster concluded consultancy contracts without checking whether the sums agreed therein were usual or appropriate. Payments were made by employees in some cases without a four-eyes principle, and individual officials even concluded contracts on their own. In some cases it could not be determined whether a service had been provided for the payments. Neither Klingen nor Weiser wanted to comment on whether this also applies to consulting contracts for former senior employees. However, references were made to individual contracts that were viewed as critical; According to Klingen, rbb has now stopped some of the payments that were criticized.

Courts of Auditors propose upper limit for top salaries

It is also proposed to cap the top salaries in rbb at around 180,000 euros for directors and 140,000 to 180,000 euros for directors. The examiners justify this with the lower risk of liability for top executives in public service broadcasting compared to the private sector or other top positions. A review of the salaries for employees who are paid outside of the collective bargaining agreement must also be discussed with a view to growing pensions.

Brandenburg recommends fundamental reform of the supervisory bodies