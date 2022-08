TIANJIN – The preliminary agreement is there. And these days it was not at all obvious. After a clash that has been going on for over ten years over the audit rules and the access of American inspectors to the data of Chinese companies listed in the US, Beijing e Washington have reached an initial agreement that will allow US officials to examine the accounting records of the Dragon’s companies: the first step to avoid the delisting of about 200 companies from New York Stock Exchanges.