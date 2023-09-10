August CPI Turns Positive, Signaling Economic Recovery

CPI Turns from Falling to Rising, Indicating Economic Recovery

Beijing, September 9 (Xinhua) – The release of August price data has revealed a significant signal of economic recovery as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in China turned from a year-on-year decrease to an increase. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the CPI increased by 0.1% in August compared to a decrease of 0.3% in the previous month. The year-on-year price increase turning positive is seen as a positive indicator for the country’s economic performance.

Dong Lijuan, the chief statistician of the Urban Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, stated that the consumer market continued to recover in August, leading to an improvement in the supply and demand relationship. This resulted in a slight expansion of the month-on-month increase in CPI, turning it from a decrease to a year-on-year increase.

The food sector, which accounts for a high proportion of the CPI “basket,” experienced a year-on-year decline of 1.7% in August, similar to the previous month. However, the month-on-month decrease changed from a 1% decrease in the previous month to a 0.5% increase.

Dong Lijuan explained that various factors influenced the price changes in August. Extreme weather conditions in some regions affected transportation, leading to a price increase of 11.4% month-on-month for pork. Additionally, the decrease in egg production and an increase in consumer demand near the start of school and the Mid-Autumn Festival resulted in an 8.3% increase in egg prices. However, the supply of fresh fruits remained sufficient, leading to a 4.4% decrease in price compared to the previous month.

Regarding the future trend of pork prices, Zhu Zengyong, a researcher at the Beijing Institute of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, predicted a generally balanced supply and demand for pork in the second half of the year, with prices expected to show a seasonal rebound.

The recovery of the service sector, particularly in areas like tourism and hotel accommodation, also contributed to the positive CPI performance in August. Service prices increased by 1.3% year-on-year, with hotel accommodation and tourism prices rising by 1.8% and 1.4%, respectively, month-on-month.

When excluding food and energy prices, the core CPI rose by 0.8% year-on-year in August. Wang Likun, an associate researcher at the Institute of Market Economics, Development Research Center of the State Council, emphasized that my country’s consumer prices have generally remained stable, fluctuating around 1% year-on-year.

The positive performance of CPI indicates the effects of government policies in supporting economic recovery. The improved supply and demand relationship, along with the continuing smooth economic cycle, are boosting the economic rebound.

Measures to promote consumption, such as consumer vouchers, have been introduced by various provinces and cities. E-commerce platforms are also responding to changing market demands by increasing food supplies and ensuring prompt delivery. These efforts from both the supply and demand sides are driving the recovery of consumer demand and ensuring stable prices.

Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, expressed optimism for the future, stating that as the economy recovers and market demand expands, the supply and demand relationship is expected to gradually improve. He also mentioned that the elimination of the high base effect from the same period last year would result in a gradual return of the year-on-year CPI increase to a reasonable level.

In addition to the positive CPI performance, China‘s industrial producer price index (PPI) has also shown signs of improvement. In August, PPI fell by 3% year-on-year, a narrower decrease compared to the previous month. Prices in industries such as oil and natural gas extraction increased, driven by rising international crude oil prices. The demand for metal-related industries also improved, leading to price increases in the non-ferrous and ferrous metal sectors.

Wang Likun anticipates that the year-on-year decline in PPI may continue to narrow in the second half of the year, benefiting mid- and downstream manufacturing companies and ensuring generally stable industrial operations.

These positive trends in CPI and PPI performance align with other economic indicators, such as the rise in the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index and the growth of the national futures market trading volume. KPMG’s “China Economic Watch” report for the third quarter of 2023 also expresses optimism for the growth prospects of China‘s economy, expecting a 5.5% growth rate in 2023.

Overall, despite the existing pressures and challenges, favorable conditions exist for the economy to continue its recovery and achieve high-quality development. The economy is expected to maintain stable operation in the second half of the year, with continued improvement in its quality of development.

