August month of IPOs, the new freshmen of the Milan Stock Exchange

The “bells” are ringing again at Palazzo Mezzanotte, headquarters of the Milan Stock Exchange. In the first days of August many new freshmen are preparing to debut on Euronext Growth Milan (EGM), the Borsa Italiana market dedicated to SMEs with high growth potential. There are 8 companies that presented the pre-admission communication, of which 7 on EGM and 1 on EGM PRO (the segment dedicated to professional investors). They range from Vne, which provides payment services in shops, to E-Globe, active in the green economy.

Piazza Affari once again comes alive with new stocks on the list, a trend that had already proved lively throughout the first half of the year, making it the first stock exchange in Europe for this type of quotation. I am disembarking especially small companieswhich they can settle for lower valuations given by the market moment.

In fact, the last few weeks had arrived, i quote postponements of realities such as Italcer and Feralpi, while Maggioli gave up the Stock Exchange because he did not consider the valorisation satisfactory. Here are all the companies that are preparing to enter the Egm.

The VNE Group provides payment services at the point of sale through a network of automatic checkout machines installed at the customer that interact with a centralized IT platform. The group produces Plug-and-Play devices with which it provides multiple payment services at the point of sale – with a single device: cash payments, e-wallets, IPhones, electronic devices, credit cards, utilities, fines, MAV, top-ups , depositing and withdrawing money from prepaid debit cards; electronic payments that can be disbursed all over the world without having to approve the devices and find agreements with the individual acquirers; remote maintenance, assistance, reporting and control via dedicated VPN; automatic verification of anti-money laundering and payment regulations

As at 31 December 2022, 78% of revenues refer to the Italian market and 22% to the foreign market (the top three foreign countries in terms of turnover in which VNE is present are the United Kingdom, Spain and France). EnVent Italia SIM è Euronext Growth Advisor, MIT SIM è Specialist.

iVision Tech is active, however, in the design and production of eyeglasses and sunglasses frames in acetate as well as combined glasses, i.e. with acetate fronts and metal temples. The company – with production in Friuli Venezia Giulia – operates as a wholesaler in collaboration with important international brands in the luxury fashion sector, managing an integrated production cycle made up of an average of 36 linked production processes ranging from hand drawing and/or 3D prototyping up to the final stages of assembly and finishing and then proceed to the packaging of the product.

As at 31 December 2022, the company achieved a turnover of 7.9 million euros, for over 97% on the national territory, of which over 80% deriving from the production of approximately n. 484,000 glasses. Complete SIM è Euronext Growth Advisor.

Sicily by Car (SbC) is a company, founded in 1963 by Tommaso Dragotto, which operates mainly in Italy in the sector ofshort term car rental. SbC, following a dimensional growth program implemented in the second half of the nineties, has had constant development and is now present with 55 operating rental offices located directly at the main Italian airports and cities. SbC boasts a fleet of 13,000 cars which includes economy cars, compacts, convertibles, station wagons, minivans and commercial vehicles.

As at 31 December 2022, SbC had a production value of around €160.9 million, of which around 99.5% in Italy, and an EBITDA of around €68.6 million. SbC is finalizing a business combination operation with the SPAC Industrial Stars of Italy 4. Banca Akros è Euronext Growth Advisor e Specialist.

Execus, established in Milan in 2019 by Andrea Stecconi and Gianni Adamoli is the parent company of the group of the same name, made up of the issuer and the 100% stake held by the same in the commercial company Execus SA incorporated under Swiss law, operating in the social selling sector, i.e. the set of strategies and techniques for commercial development and online lead generation based on building relationships with potential customers on social media platforms. In particular, the group supports companies and freelancers in creating strategies to develop their business by offering them specific lead generation and lead management solutions through the use of social networks (in particular LinkedIn) and through consultancy services, corporate training on sales and presence on LinkedIn and through campaigns aimed at integrating sales systems.

The group employs 10 people and the main country in which it operates is Italy. WHAT SIM and Euronext Growth Advisor, Banca Finnat and Specialist.

And again: Arras Groupbased in Milan, is one second home real estate development company, structured as an operating holding company. In particular, it develops each initiative with an ad hoc real estate vehicle controlled 100% by the same, maintaining all the central services such as feasibility studies, design and marketing under its own responsibility. To date, 10 vehicles have been established, 4 projects in the pipeline and 8 active projects, of which the first was finalized in June 2023. Leveraging on a high-end international clientele, Arras sells the real estate units “on paper” (i.e. on the basis of contracts already concluded) so as to guarantee the self-financing of the projects and reduce the risk of unsold items.

As at 31 December 2022, the group recorded a production value of around 1.6 million euros, entirely made in Italy. Complete SIM è Euronext Growth Advisor.

Porto Aviation Group operates in the aeronautical sector and is active in design, construction and production of single-engine aircraft and propellersthroughout all stages of the production process. The group was established in 1994 and took on its current corporate structure in 2019, following the change of name. The development of the activities has found its foundation in the skills in the sector of the current president and in Alberto Rodolfo Porto. The group operates through a single business unit through which it produces the single-engine ultralight aircraft called RISEN and the propellers called IDROVARIO, and provides the following distinct activities to customers: sale of aircraft; sale of propellers; maintenance and optimization of aircraft already sold.

Porto Aviation Group mainly has a foreign clientele (mainly USA, Germany and the rest of Europe). EnVent Italia SIM è Euronext Growth Advisor.

Finally, E-Globe, based in Cirò Marina (KR), has been active in Italy since 2009 sector of the resale and value-added marketing of air conditioning products, boilers and biomass, renewable energy, Services and Accessories, with particular attention to “green economy” products. The business takes the form of the marketing of products purchased directly from national and international OEMs, distributed through physical channels (proprietary store) and online (owned Climamarket platform) through B2C and B2B sales channels.

As at 31 December 2022, it recorded revenues of approximately 27 million euros, 98.6% of which was generated in Italy, and an EBITDA margin of approximately 26%. Complete SIM è Euronext Growth Advisor e Specialist.

