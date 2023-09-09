August Price Data: CPI Rebounds, PPI Turns Positive

National Consumer Price Index (CPI) Rose by 0.1% in August

On September 9, the National Bureau of Statistics released the August price data, revealing that the national consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.1% year-on-year, ending the phased negative turn of CPI in the previous month. The rebound in CPI was primarily driven by the prices of pork, international crude oil, and some service industries. However, the recovery in the service industry slowed down in August due to hot and rainy weather and weak demand.

The national industrial producer price (PPI) fell by 3.0% year-on-year in August, but the decline continued to narrow compared to the previous month. The decline in PPI is expected to further narrow as the base effect declines from last year. Notably, PPI rose by 0.2% month-on-month in August, ending four consecutive months of negative growth. This increase was mainly influenced by the transmission of international crude oil prices, as well as slight boosts in the prices of downstream ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals.

Service prices in August failed to continue the hot recovery seen in July, suggesting weak driving force for the continued recovery of domestic consumption. In contrast, international crude oil prices fluctuated upward in August, boosting global demand expectations. Domestically, policies focused on stabilizing growth in real estate and industry have been intensively released since the end of August, which is expected to stimulate terminal demand.

Slowdown in Service Consumption Expansion in August

In August, CPI increased by 0.1% year-on-year and 0.3% month-on-month. The rebound in CPI was driven by food, energy, and other prices. For instance, the price of pork in August increased by 11.4% from the previous month, marking the first month-on-month increase this year. However, it was still down by 10.5% year-on-year. Egg prices in August rose by 7% from the previous month and 3.2% year-on-year. In addition, the price of transportation fuel increased by 4.8% from the previous month, while dropping by 4.5% year-on-year.

The rebound in pork prices in August was mainly attributed to a wave of increases from late July to early August. However, pork prices fell in August amid shocks, indicating intense competition between pork supply and demand. Overall, terminal demand remained weak in most areas.

Summer travel remained popular in August, and hotel accommodation and tourism prices continued to rise, although at a slower pace compared to July. Accommodation prices increased by 1.8% month-on-month, while tourism prices increased by 1.4% month-on-month. The recovery momentum in consumption weakened slightly in August.

Positive Turn in PPI Sends Favorable Signal

In August, PPI fell by 3% year-on-year but increased by 0.2% month-on-month, ending the sustained negative growth trend observed since April. The recovery in PPI was mainly influenced by the transmission of international crude oil prices. Prices in the domestic oil and natural gas mining industry increased by 5.6%, while prices in the petroleum, coal, and other fuel processing industry increased by 5.4% month-on-month.

Although international crude oil prices have been rising since the end of June, there was a certain lag in transmission to China. Nevertheless, the recovery of industrial production was reflected in the August PPI. For instance, prices in the ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industry increased by 0.1% from the previous month, ending the downward trend observed since April.

The release of policies to stabilize growth appears to be impacting the recovery. Tax reduction and fee reduction policies, support for the private economy, reduction of mortgage interest rates, relaxation of purchase and sale restrictions in many cities, and supervision of raw material prices have all contributed to the stabilization. As the effects of these policies continue to emerge and September enters the traditional construction peak season, it is expected that downstream terminal demand will rise.

Source: 21st Century Business Herald