On August 10, 2022, a car delivery ceremony for Ou Kang Power & CIMC Cold Cloud & Ouhang Aumark major customers was held in Shanghai CIMC Cold Cloud (Beijing) Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. Shanghai Branch. At the ceremony, relevant leaders of CIMC Cold Cloud, Ouhang Aumark Division, Ou Kang Power System Division, dealers and industry media were invited to attend.





At present, affected by the new crown epidemic, my country’s new crown vaccine-related industries are booming, which has led to a wave of development in the pharmaceutical cold chain transportation industry. In December 2021, the General Office of the State Council issued the “14th Five-Year Plan for Cold Chain Logistics Development” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”, which mentioned optimizing the cold chain logistics services for pharmaceutical products as a key task.

Oukang Power helps pharmaceutical cold chain transportation to speed up and increase efficiency

Medical transportation has extremely high requirements on timeliness and safety. Especially at the moment, all parts of the country have entered the “baking” mode. For drivers of pharmaceutical cold chain transportation, the top loading of refrigerated trucks must not only meet the standards of pharmaceutical transportation, but also require the timeliness of vehicle transportation to ensure the quality of medicines and the driving efficiency of drivers.

The Aumark refrigerated trucks contracted and delivered to CIMC Cold Cloud have high thermal insulation coefficient, strong impact resistance, no leakage, light weight, and good corrosion resistance to atmosphere, water, acid, alkali, salt and other media The performance advantages such as durability and anti-aging properties can meet the high standard requirements of the industry and users for pharmaceutical cold chain transportation vehicles, adding new impetus to the transportation of medical materials by CIMC Cold Cloud.





【Vehicle Delivery Ceremony】

More importantly, the Oumark F2.5 engine, which is part of the Aumark refrigerated trucks contracted and delivered this time, is specially designed for the blue card. A brand-new power product with advantages such as regulation, etc., which can greatly improve the transportation efficiency and efficiency of Aumark refrigerated trucks.

Ou Kang F2. Blue card power provides long-term gain for light trucks

Brand-new platform, strong style, blue-brand power, full of strength! Ou Kang F2.5 engine is based on Foton Motor’s 26 young truck power and vehicle professional technology accumulation, and integrates the latest global light-duty diesel power technology. It took five years to build The new generation of blue card power technology platform, the advantages of intelligence, fuel saving, comfort, efficiency and other advantages are very suitable for the development trend of the light truck industry, and it is the preferred power product for blue card light trucks.





【Ou Kang Power】

The maximum output power can reach 158 horsepower, the maximum torque is 470 Nm, and the torque is as high as 330 Nm when the low speed is 1000 rpm. In addition, the net weight of the Ou Kang F2.5 engine is 220 kg, which is 15% lower than that of the same model, which can give the whole vehicle a stronger carrying capacity and earn more money.

In terms of fuel saving, the Ou Kang F2.5 power platform has achieved a new breakthrough in combustion efficiency through technological innovation. The comprehensive fuel consumption per 100 kilometers of supporting light trucks is 10.2L, leading the industry by 9%. In addition, the Ou Kang F2.5 engine has undergone reliability verification under all operating conditions and all regions, and has been verified by a 25,000-hour bench European standard reliability test. The B10 has a lifespan of 500,000 kilometers, which can bring a full life to users. Cycle cost savings.

It can be said that the Oucon F2.5 engine, which combines the advantages of green environmental protection, high efficiency and reliability, energy saving and consumption reduction, strong power, and lightweight compliance, can provide a long-term gain “buff” for light trucks and can fully adapt to the current urban environment. The demand for timeliness of short-distance transportation helps various transportation companies, including cold chain transportation, to improve their competitiveness.

Work together to create the future and lead the era in the field of light trucks

Work together to create a better future. Today, Ou Kang Power, CIMC Lengyun and Ouhang Aumark held a vehicle delivery ceremony, which is the beginning of the strategic cooperation between the three parties, and also marks the realization of Ou Kang Power in the medical transportation support industry from zero to one, never from zero. to some breakthroughs.





[Xiang Yuanlong (first from left), Marketing Vice President of Foton Motor Ou Kang Power System Division, Zhu Yanlin, Director of East China Region and Deputy General Manager of Warehousing Division of CIMC Cold Cloud (Beijing) Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd., Foton Motor Ouhang Ouma Guo Xiaochen (the first from the right), director of value customer development of the marketing company of the Ke business department, signed the contract with the three parties]

At present, the competition in the field of light truck cold chain transportation is fierce. As a leader in the blue-brand light truck market, Ou Kang F2.5 Power has the determination and confidence to help the “cold chain first brother” Foton Ouhang Omark to operate efficiently all the way. , thereby enhancing the competitiveness of CIMC Cold Cloud in the cold chain industry, creating tripartite service users, and winning market cooperation stories.

In other fields, under the restrictions of the new blue card regulations, the Ou Kang F2.5 engine can exert its high-efficiency strength in the fields of green communication and express delivery by virtue of its excellent “attribute advantages”. The whole vehicle has stronger carrying capacity, and it can make more money by running more and more quickly, so as to meet the needs of users in an all-round way.

In the future, Oukang Power will take a global view, deeply cultivate the field of light trucks, continue technological innovation and product upgrades, bring more and more valuable technical power products to users, and help a new generation of blue-brand light trucks to create wealth!



