Business

by admin
Aurora Ramazzotti comes out of the shower… And she’s naked. To scream. Photo

The daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti tells, as always, everything that happens to her on her Instagram profile

Aurora Ramazzotti run again. In the truest sense of the word: go jogging again, now that enough time has passed since the birth. The daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti tells, as always, everything that happens to her on her Instagram profile. And she happily welcomes the possibility of returning to running, which is always very important to her and a fixed point in her days. You can read it on www.liberoquotidiano.it.

The stop at running it had arrived during pregnancy: even if not “forbidden” by the doctors, Aurora Ramazzotti didn’t feel like doing it, preserving her body in such a beautiful and delicate moment. But now that Cesare has been born for weeks, he can resume.

“Today I woke up and decided I wanted to go out,” she said Aurora -. It’s not easy to start over, but do it! Get out of the house, this is already a good result. It doesn’t matter how many kilometers you do, the important thing is to do it “she added in a motivational message addressed to all her followers. So a short run, about 3 kilometers, with which she said she was very satisfied.

But that’s not all: after the race, in fact, there’s space, time and a way for a shot… piquant. A story posted on Instagram in which she combines two photos: one before and one after the birth. On the left the belly, on the right here Aurora Ramazzotti without shame. “Sometimes I find it hard to believe: the incredible things that the human body can do”, he wrote with a mischievous touch accompanying the shot.

