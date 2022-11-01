Listen to the audio version of the article

-Suv. For the layman, this translates into the most “aggressive” segment of the automotive market, where SUVs characterized by an approximate length between 4.30 and 4.50 meters compete daily to win over customers in an increasingly complex market. And the Renault Austral has all the credentials to be successful among medium SUVs, thanks to a new package that ranges from full hybrid engines to four-wheel steering with 4Control technology. 4.51 meters long to be precise, one centimeter more than the Renault Kadjar it replaces, it is directly detached from the past thanks to the use of the CMF-CD platform developed together with Nissan capable of accommodating light and full hybridization engines.

No diesel version will arrive, confirming the strategy adopted by Renault in terms of energy transition. Outwardly, the style of the Austral follows the recent stylistic course of the Losanga brand, as confirmed by the front and rear light clusters characterized by the C-shape. The dimensions, in addition to the length already mentioned, mark a width of 1.88 meters and a height of 1.62 m. The wheelbase reaches 2.67 meters while the ground clearance is 18 centimeters. Under alloy wheels, it starts from 17 and reaches 20 inches.

Once on board the Austral, you are greeted by a dashboard very similar to that of the Megane E-Tech starting from the large central 9 or 12 inch touch screen. Added to this is the 12.3 “full digital instrumentation and the 9” head-up display making its debut on Austral. Reference is the multimedia and connectivity package, thanks to the presence of the infotainment system based on Android Automotive developed by LG with Google applications and the possibility of installing third-party apps such as Amazon Music or Spotify. It is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring systems.

Tested in the 1.2 E-Tech full hybrid three-cylinder version in the Iconic Esprit Alpine version, the transalpine suv demonstrated a good overall balance. As confirmed by the time of 8.4 seconds to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h, the 200 horses available ensure more than satisfactory performance. The hybrid system allows you to travel for most of the time in electric, thus contributing to the reduction of consumption (in our first test we recorded an average of 16 km / l on a mixed route). Noteworthy are the four-wheel steering of the 4Control Advanced system, optional from 1,500 euros only on the E-Tech. Thanks to the possibility of turning up to 5 ° in counterphase, while in phase they reach 1 °, they reduce the turning circle by more than 1 meter bringing it to 10.1 meters. In practice, the four-wheel steering make the Austral as agile as a Clio. Through the four driving modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport and Perso) you can change the response of the car according to your needs, while you cannot intervene on the set-up due to the absence of electronically controlled suspensions but overall the calibration allows a correct balance between the absorption of roughness and driving precision.