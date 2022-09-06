Home Business Australia: anti-inflation move, RBA central bank raises rates by 50 basis points for fourth consecutive time
Businessinflazione australiaNotizie MondoRBA (Reserve Bank of Australia)

Australia: anti-inflation move, RBA central bank raises rates by 50 basis points for fourth consecutive time

by admin

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA – central bank of Australia) raised its benchmark interest rates by 50 basis points for the fourth time in a row to 2.35%. This is the fifth consecutive monetary tightening since May, when the Australian central bank started the rate hike path, to put a stop to inflation. In the quarter ending June, Australian inflation grew at an annual rate of 6.1%, well above the central bank RBA’s target of 2% to 3%.

See also  AMC reaches + 3,000% YTD, for ceo Morgan Stanley the stock meme frenzy is 'recipe for disaster'

You may also like

The iPhone 14 Pro will be equipped with...

China: PBOC cuts banks’ foreign exchange reserves (RRR)...

Coal City becomes a hydrogen city group, and...

ǽδ nһֶɫ̼Ӧóɹó_йҾŻ

Global manufacturing PMI continued to fall in August,...

European gas prices up 30%: Europe accuses Russia...

Building a bridge between capital and technology, the...

JD Power’s latest research: China’s new car overall...

Artificial Intelligence Accelerates the Empowerment of the Real...

iPhone 14 series protective cases exposed!Six kinds of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy