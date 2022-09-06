The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA – central bank of Australia) raised its benchmark interest rates by 50 basis points for the fourth time in a row to 2.35%. This is the fifth consecutive monetary tightening since May, when the Australian central bank started the rate hike path, to put a stop to inflation. In the quarter ending June, Australian inflation grew at an annual rate of 6.1%, well above the central bank RBA’s target of 2% to 3%.