NAfter countries such as the USA, Great Britain, Canada and New Zealand, Australia has now also announced that it will ban the use of the Chinese video platform Tiktok on government employees’ business cell phones. Attorney General Mark Dreyfus said on Tuesday the decision comes on the advice of Australian intelligence agencies and will be implemented “as soon as possible”.

Tiktok more popular than Youtube and Instagram

With more than a billion users worldwide, Tiktok is particularly popular with the younger generation. The short video service has already overtaken other networks like Youtube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook in terms of time spent on them. Many government agencies initially wanted to use Tikzok to connect with younger demographics that are difficult to reach through traditional media channels.

The Tiktok video platform operated by a Chinese company is controversial. At the end of February, the White House ordered the app to be removed from all US federal agency devices. France, the Netherlands and the EU Commission have also made similar decisions for their employees’ mobile phones.

Experts warn that the app could be used by the Chinese Communist Party for espionage or propaganda purposes. The Chinese government on Friday denied urging Chinese companies to hand over personal user data collected abroad.