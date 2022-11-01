Home Business Australia: central bank raises rates by 25bps. Seventh consecutive anti-inflation monetary tightening
Australia: central bank raises rates by 25bps. Seventh consecutive anti-inflation monetary tightening

Australia: central bank raises rates by 25bps. Seventh consecutive anti-inflation monetary tightening

The RBA – Reserve Bank of Australia, Australia’s central bank – announced it had raised interest rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, in line with economists’ expectations, to 2.85%.

This is the seventh time in a row that the central bank has raised the key reference rates in its fight against inflation.

Ahead of the RBA announcement, the Australian dollar rallied to $ 0.6440, but then slowed to around $ 0.6429 following the decision. The Sydney stock exchange posted an increase of 1.65%.

