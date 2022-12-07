Home Business Australia: GDP +0.6% in third quarter, on an annual basis the strongest leap since 2000
In the third quarter of 2022, Australia’s GDP grew by 0.6% on a quarterly basis, slower than the expected growth of 0.7%, and slower than the previous +0.9%. On an annual basis, GDP jumped by 5.9%, in line with the outlook of economists, who had forecast an expansion of around 6%, at the strongest pace since at least 2000, thanks to the easing of Covid-related lockdowns in effect last year. The Australian economy started to emerge from the ‘quarantine’ phase at this time in 2021.

