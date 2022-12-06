Home Business Australia rates: central bank RBA raises rates to 10-year record, expects more tightening
Business

Australia rates: central bank RBA raises rates to 10-year record, expects more tightening

by admin
Australia rates: central bank RBA raises rates to 10-year record, expects more tightening

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA- central bank of Australia) raised its key interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing them to 3.1%, a record in the last ten years. For the central bank, committed like many others in the rest of the world to calming the race of inflation, today was the eighth rate hike in recent months, which brought the amount of monetary tightening to 300 basis points from May. The RBA has confirmed its intention to proceed further in the phase of rate hikes. “The size and timing of future interest rate hikes will continue to depend on incoming data and the board’s assessment of the inflation and labor market outlook,” the statement read.

See also  Stock markets today 6 December 2021. EU price lists rise amid fears for Omicron and expectations for US inflation

You may also like

ECB, Lane: ‘more rate hikes, but much has...

Ex Ilva, today new shareholders’ meeting. But the...

Хۼ13%ļ ¹јڽʹ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Nagel and De Galhau (ECB) determined to bring...

Wall Street futures down slightly, Tesla down in...

Lange Futures Noon Report: Futures oscillated and consolidated,...

Fuels, Codacons: it’s a price alarm after an...

The U.S. economy remains positive and gold prices...

Oil: OPEC+ confirms production cut. Eyes on China...

Banca Generali: Total net inflows at €501 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy