Australia rates: RBA surprises markets, raises rates to 3.85%

The RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia, Australia’s central bank) announced it has raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.85%.

The announcement surprised the markets, which had expected nothing, after the institution, in the previous meeting in April, had left rates unchanged at 3.60%.

Immediately following the announcement, the Australian dollar strengthened against the US dollar by more than half a percentage point to 0.6677.

The S&P/ASX 200 index of the Sydney Stock Exchange lost about 0.07%.

Australia’s central bank hasn’t ruled out the possibility of further raising rates in its fight against inflation, which is expected to return to the institution’s target in just a couple of years.

