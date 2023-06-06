Home » Australia: RBA raises rates by 25 basis points to 4.10%. ‘Inflation remains too high’
Business

Australia: RBA raises rates by 25 basis points to 4.10%. ‘Inflation remains too high’

by admin
Australia: RBA raises rates by 25 basis points to 4.10%. ‘Inflation remains too high’

The RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia, central bank of Australia) has announced that it has raised interest rates by 25 basis points, to 4.10%. The central bank justified the decision by writing in the statement that, although inflation has tested the peak, “it still remains too high”.

“It will still take some time before inflation returns to the central bank’s target”, continues the RBA statement, which added that “further tightening of monetary policy may become necessary”.

Australia’s inflation rose 6.8% year-on-year in April.

The reaction to the announcement of the RBA of the Australian dollar was immediate, rising to over 0.70% against the US dollar at 0.6667.

See also  Powell: High inflation is expected to ease next year and will not prevent the Fed from achieving its full employment target.

You may also like

Microsoft announces the first cloud region in Italy

These startups build on former McMakler employees

LBX, the Lexus compact SUV that focuses on...

Super-Strong Labor Market Challenges Fed – WSJ

Managers made these mistakes at the beginning of...

S&P 500: Morgan Stanley confirms bearish view. The...

That’s how I earned 28,000 euros in half...

Agathe Monpays, who is the baby CEO at...

Continuing and Optimizing New Energy Vehicle Purchase Tax...

I made $250,000 in sales working 4 hours...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy