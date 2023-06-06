Australia: RBA raises rates by 25 basis points to 4.10%. ‘Inflation remains too high’

The RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia, central bank of Australia) has announced that it has raised interest rates by 25 basis points, to 4.10%. The central bank justified the decision by writing in the statement that, although inflation has tested the peak, “it still remains too high”.

“It will still take some time before inflation returns to the central bank’s target”, continues the RBA statement, which added that “further tightening of monetary policy may become necessary”.

Australia’s inflation rose 6.8% year-on-year in April.

The reaction to the announcement of the RBA of the Australian dollar was immediate, rising to over 0.70% against the US dollar at 0.6667.