The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA – central bank of Australia) raised its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.60%. The markets look favorably on the move, as the monetary tightening, yet another to avoid the increase in inflation, was less than expected by the consensus (+50 basis points).

The RBA had last raised rates by 50 basis points in early September, for the fourth consecutive time.

The statement states that the board of the Australian central bank “is committed to bringing inflation back to the rate of between 2% and 3% over time” and that “the size and timing of future rate increases interest will be determined by the data and the outlook on inflation and the labor market “.

In any case, the Reserve Bank of Australia “plans to further raise interest rates”.

Buy unleashed on the Sydney stock exchange, with the main reference index S & P / ASX 200 that welcomes the lower-than-expected rate hike with a jump of 3.7%.

In August, Australia’s inflation rate increased at a rate of 6.8% on an annual basis, slightly slowing the pace, due to the more moderate increases in energy prices, compared to + 7% in July (reference to the trend of the CPI, consumer price index).