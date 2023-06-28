Home » Australia’s CPI rose more than expected in May and slowed to ease the central bank’s interest rate hike pressure
Business

Australia's CPI rose more than expected in May and slowed to ease the central bank's interest rate hike pressure

by admin

China Business News 2023-06-28 15:55:33

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed that the year-on-year increase in the consumer price index CPI slowed to 5.6% in May from 6.8% in April, and was below economists’ forecast of 6.1%. Australian inflation slowed more-than-expected in May, and traders reduced bets that the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise interest rates at its policy meeting next Tuesday.

