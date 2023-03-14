Even Austria takes the field against the auto green

There is also there‘Austria a dare man forte a Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic to ensure that from 2035 new cars and vans with internal combustion engines can circulate as long as they are powered by clean fuels. “If EU leaders were to vote on a ban on internal combustion engines, I too will vote against it,” underlined the Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer. For the moment, the vote in the Council has been postponed until the Commission finds a solution to leave an open door to green fuels: the text of a declaration to this effect is being worked on, but the point is not yet clear of fall of the discussions in progress.

Today the meeting of the 11 transport ministers

Today in Strasbourg was a hot day, because the Minister of Transport of the Czech Republic Martin Kupka convened a transport summit. Kupka has in fact called the 11 European ministers, including Italy, to appeal, who have said they are against the Brussels proposal on the new non-polluting emission standards. On the table is the agreement to stop diesel and petrol cars from 2035, to which Italy and Germany have already expressed their opposition. There new Euro 7 legislationwhich should become mandatory from 1 July 2025 for cars and vans and from 1 July 2027 for heavy vehicles, aims to drastically reduce air pollution, through a clear reduction in emissions compared to the previous Euro 6 standard. But for it has now been postponed to a later date.

According to the new standards i First of all, petrol and diesel vehicles will have the same limits. There should be a reduction in NOx (nitrous oxide) emissions to 60 mg/km for both petrol and diesel. For this second category, this would mean a 35% cut in emissions compared to the previous limit of 80 mg/km. A 13% cut in particulate matter is also expected.

Together with the new Euro 7 standards, which are already frightening the car industry due to the enormous investments it requires, there is also the question of the stop to internal combustion engine cars (petrol and diesel from 2035), opposed by Italy and Germany. The latter objected that the stop would penalize countries with a solid car industry without taking into account the possible diffusion of biofuels.

Salvini: “Italy against the Euro 7 regulation”

“The Italian government is strongly contrary to the regulation on Euro 7. I also add the opposing position to the CO2 dossier for light and heavy vehicles, unless the biofuels and synthetic e-fuels“. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Matteo Salvini, speaking at the meeting of EU Transport Ministers underway in Strasbourg. Salvini also called for an ever greater involvement of the transport ministers of the Old Continent, with the aim of sharing common positions “for the protection of citizens, jobs and companies”.

In terms of the new Euro 7 standards, the regulation proposed last November by the European Commission provides for a further cut in pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter, asking the industry to develop cleaner engines. These would be huge investments that the manufacturers consider useless in the face of the stop to heat engines in 2035 already agreed and awaiting only the final ratification.

Safeguard the use of e-fuels

And precisely on the car with zero CO2 emissions, Italy blocked the agreement already armored by the last go-ahead from the European Parliament last February 14, expressing clear opposition together with Poland. Also in the wake of Bulgaria, which would be ready to abstain, and Germany, which for weeks has been asking to safeguard the use of e-fuels.

An opposition that also affects the most recent proposal from Brussels to have zero-emission city buses as early as 2030 and to progressively cut – by 45% by 2030, by 65% ​​by 2035 and by 90% by 2040 – the fleets of other new heavy vehicles.