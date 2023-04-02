The new WIFO forecast shows that Austria is experiencing a sustained loss of prosperity due to the Covid and inflation crises. Nevertheless, in addition to many losers, there are also many winners. So far, social and economic policy has not been able to distribute the costs sensibly and fairly and to set the course for the future. Both are possible and necessary.

In its spring forecast, WIFO essentially confirms the results from December and forecasts a slight economic recovery and exceptionally high inflation rates (2023: 7.1 percent, 2024: 3.8 percent). Inflation and stagnation are triggered by high energy and import prices. WIFO Director Gabriel Felbermayr rightly points this outthat the high import prices for (fossil) raw materials inevitably reduce real disposable income. Adjusted for the “terms of trade” losses (import prices rise faster than export prices), real GDP per capita fell, especially in 2022. This is a significant loss of overall economic prosperity.

Redistribution from the poorest to the richest

Austrian economic policy has so far avoided the question of who is economically able to bear this loss of prosperity. Much more: The federal government itself has strengthened the winners of the crises and weakened some losers through unjustified and excessive subsidies and transfers as well as through a lack of market and price interventions.

The OeNB has shown the enormous extent to which the Covid subsidies have already led to a excess financing of the corporate sector. Even in the inflation crisis, there are extensive oversubsidies for companies that are already making high profits, for example in Connection to the energy cost subsidy or with the huge increase in farm prices, promoting a profit-price spiral. One-off payments were also distributed to those households in the upper third of the income bracket that have a high savings rate and for which inflation does not entail an immediate loss of prosperity. The excessive and untargeted subsidies together with the rising interest rates increase the Austrian national debt significantly, like the long-term budget forecast of the BMF shows.

On the other hand, households in the lower income bracket were not adequately supported for ideological reasons. Just think of the (long-term) unemployed, who are already extremely at risk of poverty and who the government is expecting to suffer an additional dramatic loss of purchasing power. Recipients of social assistance or maintenance advances, whose social benefits are well below the poverty risk threshold, and students are also neglected. Sections of the federal government are taking every opportunity to criticize further cuts in social benefits for the unemployed, part-time workers or migrants, while at the same time demanding tax breaks for capital owners.

Failure in anti-inflation policy

In the inflation crisis, Austrian economic policy relies primarily on debt-financed subsidies and transfers that are not very targeted and also go to companies and households that do not need them. In an international comparison, it has taken few measures that directly influence prices or skim off excess profits caused by inflation. According to the OeNB analysis, the economic policy measures 2022 in Austria a dampening of the inflation rate by 0.3 percentage points, in Spain by 1.2, Italy by 1.8 and in France by 2.6 percentage points. The prices for household energy, public transport and rents should have been regulated much earlier, competition policy should have been tightened and unjustified price increases in restaurants and food, for example, should have been reacted to quickly.

This lack of intervention in specific markets and their pricing now threatens to prolong the phase of high inflation rates. In particular, the Passing on the higher electricity and energy costs, which are inherent in all products and services, lead to increased price increases. In addition, many companies are taking advantage of the moment and raising their prices sharply, because everyone else is doing it too, although the costs have increased much less. On the distribution side, inflation in 2022 was primarily driven by earnings, like many international investigations and also Estimates for Austria show. Strategic and targeted price controls can curb inflation and excess profits, as the economist Isabella Weber has shown.

In addition, wages also react to higher prices. Within the framework of the collective wage bargaining system, the average inflation rate of the last twelve months is the starting point for the negotiations. This was also achieved by consensus between the negotiating partners in the 2022 autumn wage round and the 2023 spring wage round. The Austrian wage bargaining system has the inestimable advantage that it secures purchasing power for all employees and does not itself provide any impetus for inflation, so the emergence of a wage-price spiral is prevented. However, due to the adaptive orientation of the CT policy, higher prices lead to higher wages, which drives up prices in the service sector. If prices are not intervened in time, a profit-price-wage spiral can result.

The reluctance to intervene in prices and pricing mechanisms is largely ideological. The outcome of markets is assumed to be fundamentally “right”, inflation is assumed to be the result of excessive demand and the fight against inflation is left to the central bank. This monetarist approach to macroeconomics is generally misguided, in an inflation driven by raw material costs and higher profits it is completely inappropriate and entails high economic costs. Interest rate increases only have an indirect effect and with a considerable time lag by dampening demand on the high energy and raw material prices, they impair investment activity, for example for the climate change, increase tensions in the European monetary system and harbor the potential for major losses in prosperity. It fits into this monetarist picture that the governor of the Oesterreichische Nationalbank behaves as an interest rate hardliner.

Successful price and wage policies during the oil price shocks of the 1970s

This unsuitable monetarist model would have to be countered by an economic policy model adapted to today’s challenges, such as was successfully used against the oil price shocks of the 1970s when Austria became an international model (“Austrokeynesianism”): Inflation was relatively low, but rose in the medium term Real wages substantial, full employment maintained. Prices and wages were negotiated in the same way: price increases were approved in the price sub-committee of the Joint Commission if they were justified by higher costs. The wage subcommittee of the Parity Commission approved collective bargaining and thus enabled overall economic coordination. At the same time, budget policy and the welfare state ensured full employment, fair distribution and investments in the future.

That’s different today. The current inflation crisis and the distribution problem embedded in it make a fundamental macroeconomic control deficit visible. The federal government largely lacks macroeconomic knowledge and a consistent model of macroeconomic policy. Since 2017, the social partners have no longer been systematically involved in economic policy. Some of them don’t want that at all, because the employers’ side rushes open doors with their wishes in the government and prefers to go this route rather than the tedious negotiations in which they would have to give up something themselves. The social partners themselves are less and less able to solve distributional conflicts.

Rethink macroeconomic distribution policy

What to do now? It is not too late to prevent price increases that are dangerous for the economy as a whole. Restraint with administered prices, prevention of unjustified price increases, for example in rents, more transparency about price developments in all sectors, strengthening of the federal competition authority, public pointing to enriching price increases, macroeconomic dialogue with the social partners. In addition, obvious deficits in the use of the administration must be eliminated: The implementation of many measures was outsourced (COFAG), although their transparent processing would be the task of the administration; there is often a lack of data for targeted subsidies and transfers (climate bonus); Important administrative units such as the AMS or the Federal Competition Authority have too few (human) resources.

In addition, the federal government’s budgetary policy must once again do justice to its distributional tasks. Those affected by poverty and social exclusion must be helped quickly and structurally. It is unbearable when, on the one hand, people with low incomes and assets are pushed into poverty, while on the other hand, those with high incomes and assets are additionally subsidised. Reasonable politics must redistribute in the other direction. Excess subsidies must be stopped and excess profits skimmed off: for example through the rapid reduction of unjustified subsidies and a higher progression in the tax system. Instead of lowering the corporate tax rate from 25 to 23 percent and thus taxing the winners of the crisis, the corporate tax rate must be increased at least temporarily. Income tax should become more progressive. A calculation example: Instead of automatically adjusting all tax brackets to inflation as part of the compensation for cold progression, the funds could have been concentrated on reducing the starting tax rate, which would have allowed it to be reduced to 12 percent in 2023 and 2024 alone and almost halving it. Progressive inheritance and wealth taxes would also appropriately affect the winners of the crisis.

Austria is facing enormous challenges associated with fundamental distribution issues: climate crisis, structural change, e.g. B. in the automotive industry and in tourism, growing inequality. Austria needs an economic policy that is based on facts, promotes structural change and reliably aims at social justice. The economic starting position is quite favorable for this in parts. Austria has a very adaptable and successful industry capable of making the necessary ecological adjustments and providing good jobs. The increasing shortage of workers is an opportunity to accelerate structural change and, above all, to support those companies that offer productive jobs with good wages. In view of the enormous concentration of wealth, the distribution debate is intensifying. In the long term, those countries that are able to combine economic structural change with distributive justice will have an economic and social advantage.