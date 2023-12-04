Authoritative interview | Effectively improve the effectiveness of financial supervision and properly respond to various financial risk challenges – Li Yunze, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the State Financial Supervision Administration, accepted an exclusive interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency – Current Affairs – China Industry Network

of safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of financial consumers?

answer:

The people-centered value orientation requires us to put the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of financial consumers at the top of our agenda. As the national financial supervisory authority, the State Administration of Financial Supervision has always adhered to the fundamental purpose of serving the people, and has continuously improved the regulatory system to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of financial consumers.

In the next step, we will continue to uphold the principle of “customer first” and be a firm defender of the legitimate rights and interests of financial consumers. First, we will intensify industry self-discipline and risk warnings. Encourage financial institutions to establish effective risk warning mechanisms, strengthen investor education, and provide more transparent and accurate information about financial products and services to help consumers make informed decisions. Second, we will strengthen financial dispute resolution. Improve the legal system for financial dispute resolution, innovate dispute resolution mechanisms, and strive to protect the legitimate rights and interests of financial consumers through legal means. Third, we will enhance consumer rights protection mechanisms. Continue to build a comprehensive consumer rights protection system in the financial field, improve the governance structure for consumer complaints, and establish a more convenient, efficient, and transparent consumer rights protection mechanism.

We will also promote the construction of a credit system for the financial industry, establish and improve the system of financial industry blacklist management, and resolutely punish illegal activities that infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of financial consumers. Through these key ideas and measures, we will ensure that the legitimate rights and interests of financial consumers are fully protected and continue to create a fair, transparent, and safe financial market environment for all.