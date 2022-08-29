



On August 28, the Jianyi Finished Product Delivery Cultural Festival – China Pan Home Furnishing Finished Product Delivery Conference Beijing Station was held in the central hall on the ground floor of Hall 5 of the Real House on the North Fourth Ring Road. Industry leaders, partners, outstanding bricklayers, and brand friends gathered together.Central Broadcasting Media, Tencent Home Furnishing, Sina Home Furnishing, China Timesand other authoritative media to follow up and report the whole process of the event.





The leaders attending this event are the secretary general of China Building Sanitary Ceramics AssociationMiyakeExecutive Chairman of Design Committee of China Building Decoration Association and Chief Architect of China Architectural Design and Research InstituteMeng JianguoChairman of Qingkong Habitat Group of Tsinghua University and former vice-chairman of the Interior Branch of the Architectural SocietyWu XiChief Engineer of Oriental Yuhong Sand Powder Technology GroupYan XingliPublisher of the Chinese edition of “Interior Design” in the United StatesZhao HuInitiator of Asia Pacific Hotel Design Annual ConferenceLiu KunChairman of Beijing Shangshui Decoration Engineering Design Consulting Co., Ltd.GammaPresident of Zhubang Design InstituteWang XiyuanFounder of AM DesignLei YumingBeijing Jianyi brand friendYu Chengbo, Gao Yanding, Sun Mo, Xiao Zehao, Che ZhibinSenior Director of Brand and Marketing Center of GANI Jianyi GroupGuo WenkaiGANI Jianyi Beijing brand service providerBartGANI Jianyi Beijing Sales DirectorDong ShaojunWait for the guests.

1

Service innovation leads the upgrade

Since its establishment in 2002, Jianyi has always adhered to the development concept of “creating value for users”, with the ultimate innovative spirit of “dare to be the first”, and has continued to move forward on the road of providing a beautiful home space for the Chinese people.





Gong Wei, Secretary General of China Building Sanitary Ceramics Association

At the conference, Gong Wei, Secretary General of China Building Sanitary Ceramics Association, gave an opening speech for the event. Gong Wei said that the lack of overall service experience is a shortcoming that restricts the development of the ceramic industry. As an industry benchmark and pioneer,Jianyi actively undertakes the responsibility of industry development, pioneers the delivery of finished products in the industry, and plays a leading role in the high-quality development of the industry.The China Building and Sanitary Ceramics Association has jointly formulated the finished product delivery group standard with Jianyi. The standard has been drafted and is being further improved with experts in the same industry. Through the formulation of finished product delivery group standards, Jianyi will further standardize the development model of finished product delivery in the ceramic industry, promote the transformation and upgrading of the industry from production-oriented manufacturing to service-oriented manufacturing, and promote the high-quality development of the industry service side.





Meng Jianguo, Executive Chairman of Design Committee of China Building Decoration Association and Chief Architect of China Architectural Design and Research Institute

Executive Chairman of Design Committee of China Building Decoration Association, Chief Architect of China Architectural Design and Research InstituteMeng JianguoThe event came to the stage to deliver a speech, Jianyi finished product delivery to provide customers with a one-stop overall solution for tile decoration, which is in line with the current industry and market development trends, because factoryization is the future development direction, the factory is connected to the scene, and the manufacturer is connected to the owner. The product quality and service quality will definitely be greatly improved, and I hope that the delivery of Jianyi finished products will get better and better!





GANI Jianyi Beijing brand service provider Bart

GANI Jianyi Beijing brand service providerBartTaking the stage to deliver a speech, Jian Yi has the spirit of altruism and innovation, and is customer-centric from product, technology to service innovation. Jianyi finished product delivery is based on the pain points and needs of users, subverting the traditional delivery mode of the industry, from delivering a tile to delivering a beautiful home, allowing consumers to have a more worry-free, reassuring, warm-hearted and happy consumption experience. The future concentration of the ceramic industry is getting higher and higher, which is a challenge and an opportunity. Jianyi will continue to focus on user value, continuously create high-quality products and services through innovation, and strive to become a warm enterprise.





Wu Xi, Chairman of Qingkong Habitat Group of Tsinghua University and former Vice President of the Interior Branch of the Architectural Society

Chairman of Qingkong Habitat Group of Tsinghua University, former Vice President of Interior Branch of Architectural SocietyWu Xidelivered a speech on stage,Wu XiIt is mentioned that Jianyi, as the first brand to launch finished product delivery in the ceramic industry, keeps the complexity and trouble to itself, and the simplicity and beauty to the customers, and spares no effort to consider the customers.The sense of mission and responsibility has been fully reflected, and it is worth learning by all enterprises.Now the market is severe, and what brands really need to compare is quality and service, and Jianyi’s first delivery of finished products is also a revolutionary progress for the industry. I hope Jianyi will make persistent efforts in the future to add luster to the industry!





Guo Wenkai, Senior Director of Brand and Marketing Center of GANI Jianyi Group

Jian Yi, wholeheartedly guards the beautiful home, with the action of “becoming the first high-end brand in the ceramic tile industry, and delivering the first brand of finished products in the industry” to fulfill the promise of protecting the beautiful home of users. At the event, Guo Wenkai, Senior Director of Brand and Marketing Center of GANI Jianyi Group, was present at the event to interpret the brand. He mentioned,Jianyi’s goal is not only to make the best marble tiles, but to build a better home life for customers,Jianyi’s life proposition and value proposition are both customer-centric,To be a good life companion worthy of customers’ trust.

2

User value wins word of mouth

The innovative value of finished product delivery is not only reflected in the positive impact of leading industry upgrades, but only by truly creating user value can it win public reputation and long-term market recognition.At the conference, GANI Jianyi Beijing Sales DirectorDong ShaojunInterpret the delivery of Jianyi finished products.





Dong Shaojun, Sales Director of GANI Jianyi Beijing

Jianyi finished product delivery is based on user value and solves the common pain points of customers in the process of home improvement. It is a complete closed-loop service system.Dong Shaojun said, Jian YiThe core point of finished product delivery is to leave the complexity and trouble to oneself, and to bring simplicity and beauty to customers. Through the construction of the finished product delivery system and the cultivation of talents, the products will be more high-quality, the paving construction will be more secure, and the decoration process will be more transparent. Ten The annual warranty gives users more peace of mind!





Beijing Jianyi presents customers with a “10-year warranty gold card” made of pure gold

In order to allow consumers to choose the delivery of finished products with more confidence, Jian Yi proposes a 10-year warranty commitment to ensure the bottom line of user value. At the conference, Beijing Jianyi presented a “10-year warranty gold card” made of pure gold to the customer representatives who chose the finished product for delivery. ““10-year warranty” is not only a promise, but also Beijing Jianyi’s confidence and confidence to deliver beautiful homes to customers.





Invite Jianyi brand friends on the spotSun MoWhen she took the stage to share, she said: “I considered it for a long time when choosing tile decoration, and I was worried that the decoration could not be carried out normally due to the epidemic. But after in-depth understanding of Jianyi’s products and services, I found that Jianyi’s construction team is all by myself. and the whole process is supervised by special personnel, and the relevant tile materials are also guaranteed by big brands, which made me feel the most at ease, so I chose Jianyi. After that, what moved me the most was, My home’s tile decoration and paving have been interrupted many times by the epidemic, and the construction site has been blocked several times, but Jian Yi tried his best to communicate for us and completed the delivery at the agreed time. This is a very reliable brand.”

3

Bricklayer’s Home Business for Good

Since the delivery of Beijing Jianyi’s finished products, it has not only been highly praised by many customers, but also inseparable from a group of excellent bricklayer teams. Their superb construction skills and service quality can make the delivery of finished products amazing. The effect has also won the appreciation and recognition of customers.





Beijing Jianyi’s best friend presents the pennant to the gold bricklayer





Beijing Jianyi Gold Bricklayer was awarded a certificate of honor

At the event, Beijing Jianyi’s close friends awarded honorary banners to outstanding bricklayers. At the same time, the executive chairman of the Design Committee of China Building Decoration Association and the chief architect of China Architectural Design and Research InstituteMeng JianguoGANI Jianyi Beijing brand service providerBartHe came to the stage to issue a certificate of honor to the outstanding gold medal bricklayers, and thanked this group of bricklayers who have paid silently and dedicated themselves to realizing a beautiful home for customers.





Beijing Jianyi Gold Bricklayer read out the “Bricklayer Declaration”

In fact, the master bricklayer is the soul who solves the “last mile” service experience. Every brick and tile is the control of the details, which is particularly important for the guarantee of the tile paving effect.At the conference, the Beijing Jianyi gold medal bricklayer took the oath and insisted onTreat the customer’s home as your own home to decorate, carefully lay every brick, and contribute to the customer’s beautiful home.At present, there is basically no systematic and professional training for bricklayers in the society, and bricklayers mainly rely on “instruction and guidance” to learn the craftsmanship. As a result, it is difficult to find bricklayers with excellent craftsmanship in the market, and there is even a state of “green and yellow”. In 2022, Jian Pair will carry out vertical deep cultivation of the finished product delivery system, successively land finished product delivery centers across the country, and establish a bricklayer’s home to build a growth and communication platform for bricklayers.





Awarding Ceremony of Beijing Jianyi Bricklayer Home

At the conference, the awarding ceremony of Beijing Jianyi Bricklayer’s Home was held on the spot. Through system construction and bricklayer talent training, it provided value for consumers, and comprehensively improved terminal operation efficiency and user experience.

Senior Director of Brand and Marketing Center of GANI Jianyi GroupGuo WenkaiHe came to the stage to award the plaque to Beijing Jianyi, and Dong Shaojun, the sales director of GANI Beijing Jianyi, took over the plaque.Dong Shaojunexpress,We serve customers well, live up to the trust of customers, and deliver beautiful homes to customers!

4

Strategic cooperation to build a beautiful home

The perfect paving effect of each tile is inseparable from the guarantee of high-quality auxiliary materials.Jianyi and Oriental Yuhong have reached a strategic cooperation in the delivery of high-tech auxiliary materials for finished products.Oriental Yuhong was established in 1995. Over the past 20 years, it has provided high-quality system solutions for tens of thousands of major infrastructure constructions, industrial buildings and civil/commercial buildings, and has become a high-quality building materials system service provider.





Signing ceremony site

Senior Director of Brand and Marketing Center of GANI Jianyi GroupGuo WenkaiChief Engineer of Oriental Yuhong Sand Powder Technology GroupYan XingliOn the stage for the signing ceremony, this strategic cooperation is based on the principle of “openness and sharing, interconnection, sharing and co-construction, mutual integration and mutual benefit”, combining the advantages of both parties in the market, technology and profession, to enhance core competitiveness and jointly promote industry innovation. Provide high-quality solutions and product services for the majority of users.

5

Finished product delivery goes to beauty

Amidst the rounds of applause, the Jianyi Finished Product Delivery Cultural Festival – China Pan Home Furnishing Finished Product Delivery Conference · Beijing Station Launching Ceremony was held on the spot. Jianyi finished products deliver innovative user value, build a better life together, open up new paths for the industry with one-stop service system innovation, successfully solve pain points for consumers, and create new value for users with word-of-mouth experience.





On-site launching ceremony

Tile is the foundation of a beautiful home, and finished product delivery is the basic guarantee for realizing a better life for customers. Back to the essence, redefine tile and finished product delivery for people’s better life. The event also includes “Finished Product Delivery Forum”, by the Executive Chairman of the Design Committee of China Building Decoration Association and the Chief Architect of China Architectural Design and Research InstituteMeng JianguoChairman of Qingkong Habitat Group of Tsinghua University and former vice-chairman of the Interior Branch of the Architectural SocietyWu XiBeijing Jianyi’s best friendSun Mo,Together, we conducted an in-depth discussion on the value of Jianyi finished product delivery to design and users.





Finished Product Delivery Forum

The theme forum dialogue pointed out that the industrialization of China‘s construction has come to this day, whether it is tooling or home improvement, the delivery of finished products is an inevitable process for the maturity of the industry and market. Judging from the current situation of the industry, designers are most worried about the implementation of the design effect, while customers are most concerned about product quality and after-sales service. With system guarantee, Jianyi finished product delivery can make the design effect and the landing effect of finished product delivery complete, highlight the design effect, and at the same time reassure the owners with quality, which is most worthy of appreciation.





Calligraphy master swipes ink and presents treasures

At the end of the event, the organizer prepared the calligraphy master’s calligraphy interaction for the guests at the store, and at the same timeFrom August 18th to October 8th,All Beijing Jianyi stores have prepared multiple welfare packages for consumers. Jianyi’s autumn new products are also displayed in stores. During the cultural festival, friends are welcome to come to the store to experience!





Calligraphy master swipes ink and presents treasures

Jianyi Finished Product Delivery Cultural Festival – China Pan Home Furnishing Finished Product Delivery Conference Beijing Station ended successfully. On the road of fulfilling the mission of a beautiful home for users, Jianyi will continue to carry forward the ultimate spirit of vertical climbing and move forward bravely on the road to beauty.

The delivery of Jianyi finished products is in action all over the country. Jianyi is used for high-end decoration, and Jianyi is recognized for finished product delivery!

Guests attending this event (in no particular order)

Secretary General of China Building Sanitary Ceramics AssociationMiyake

Executive Chairman of Design Committee of China Building Decoration Association, Chief Architect of China Architectural Design and Research InstituteMeng Jianguo

Chairman of Qingkong Habitat Group of Tsinghua University, former Vice President of Interior Branch of Architectural SocietyWu Xi

Chief Engineer of Oriental Yuhong Sand Powder Technology GroupYan Xingli

Publisher of the Chinese edition of “Interior Design” in the United StatesZhao Hu

Initiator of Asia Pacific Hotel Design Annual ConferenceLiu Kun

Chairman of Beijing Shangshui Decoration Engineering Design Consulting Co., Ltd.Gamma

President of Chubang Design InstituteWang Xiyuan

Founder of AM DesignLei Yuming

Beijing Jianyi brand friendYu Chengbo

Beijing Jianyi brand friendGao Yanding

Beijing Jianyi brand friendSun Mo

Beijing Jianyi brand friendChe Zhibin

Beijing Jianyi brand friendXiao Zehao

Senior Director of Brand and Marketing Center of GANI Jianyi GroupGuo Wenkai

GANI Jianyi Beijing brand service providerBart

GANI Jianyi Beijing Sales DirectorDong Shaojun



