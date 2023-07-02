Authorities in the USA: Officials here are not only slow, but also stupid

Opinion authorities in the US

Officials here are not only slow, but also resistant to advice

Status: 3:50 p.m. | Reading time: 4 minutes

We Germans should consider ourselves lucky, says WELT author and USA correspondent Laurin Meyer

Quelle: Getty Images/Photodisc/Grant Faint; HC Plambeck

The Germans like to complain about their administration. Authorities in other countries are in a much worse position. In the US, for example, many civil servants are completely unqualified. An actually harmless visit to the vehicle registration authority in New York revealed where this can lead.

The administrative employee looked at me with wide-open eyes, slight frown lines formed on his forehead. “Your residence permit has expired, you are not allowed to be in this country,” he barked at me. And disappeared into the back room with my passport. It was a Friday in May when I was doing something annoying but seemingly harmless: I wanted to apply for an ID card at the Department of Motor Vehicles, the local motor vehicle registration authority in New York.

Instead of leaving the government building with a map, the scenario of a police drive suddenly hovered over me. Because the clerk was convinced: I was an illegal immigrant.

The reason for the misunderstanding was at least clear to me quickly. The employee simply mistook the entry date on the passport stamp for the validity date. However, he could no longer be convinced that the actual expiry date is not noted on the stamp, but on the affixed visa card. The mood had long since changed.

The Germans like to complain about their administration. It is slow and sluggish, unfriendly and expensive. In metropolises like Berlin, citizens should consider themselves lucky to get an appointment at all. All of that is true. But a look at other countries reveals that things can get much worse. Because in Germany you can at least rely on one thing: what the administrative officials do makes sense.

also read

In the highly acclaimed “Land of the Free”, the land of tech pioneers and limitless opportunities, administrative formalities become a gauntlet and applicants sink into mountains of paper. Little bureaucracy? Every little thing needs its own form. Everything digitized? The online offers hardly work.

In the end, there is often nothing to avoid the arduous walk to the office, where in turn nobody wants to be responsible. You are not allowed to give any information anyway – data protection. Being able to uphold the myth of the slim state is a communicative masterpiece by the Americans.

After the usual abbreviations, the air is noticeably thin

The real problem, however, are the sometimes completely unqualified clerks. The employees on behalf of the state are far from familiar with all visa categories. After the common abbreviations such as “H-2B” or “J” the air is noticeably thin. They are also unable to interpret the designations on the passport stamp. Some people have never heard of the everyday term “duration of status”. If you have any doubts, call your manager. He often knows it even less often, but is all the more sure of his cause.

American patriotism seems to simply forbid them from having foreigners explain the rules of the country to them. Only the unbearably loud hip-hop music playing in the background in many public agencies drowns out the proud voices of US officials. Angry at the attempt to explain, they send you home immediately.

Paying taxes yourself can be an almost impossible task in the USA. The Americans are actually considered to be particularly sensitive when it comes to their “taxes”. The simple assignment of a tax number takes several months here – that would probably be embarrassing even for German tax officials. And if you ask in between, you will feel the anger of the clerks.

also read

“Tipflation” in the USA

Once the number is there, the problems don’t stop for a long time. Online transfers do not work because the authorities lack personal data. So I asked an employee of the Internal Revenue System (IRS) on the phone if I could file the information myself. “Can’t tell me,” she replied. Would you recommend going to the local tax office? She shouldn’t tell me that either.

But I still have to pay my taxes on time, warned another employee on the phone. And he immediately had a tip ready: I ​​could simply print out the appropriate form, fill it out, sign it, put it in a bag with a check for the amount in question – and send it to the authorities by post.

The visit to the “Department of Motor Vehicles” ended lightly. The clerk no longer learned his own entry rules on that Friday in May. But he gave me a chance to come back with more proof of my residency status. Even if they don’t exist. At least I was free to leave office.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

