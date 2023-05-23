Auto, 713 million of the Pnrr at risk for the recharging stations

Electric car, the 713 million euros of the Pnrr for the recharging stations are at risk

Other than the Draghi government impeccable on the Pnrr. On the front of transition to the green car the technicians of the past government have left a hodgepodge. E Italy now runs the risk of not being able to exploit the funds of the Plan of recovery and resilience for the charging network for electric cars. The announcements just published by the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, to finance with over 270 million euros the installation of 6,500 infrastructuresindeed, they present a series of technical criticalities, inherited from the previous executive, which at present make it impossible to ground the available resources.

An unexpected problem, to which the executive tries to give answers and which without timely intervention will jeopardize not only the first round of tenders (with only 28 days available to present proposals), but precisely the entire Pnrr project to install 21,000 charging infrastructures throughout the Peninsula. There are at stake 713 million euros – able to set in motion investments higher than 2 billion euros – that Italy risks losing forever.

Lack of clarity on times, definitions and tender areas

The cry of alarm comes from Motion-E the association that brings together the electric car industry chain. “Unfortunately – explains the general secretary Francesco Naso – we have reached the first expiry of the terms with a regulatory system that confirms the problematic already raised several times, which primarily concern the timingthe little clarity of the definitions used in the decrees and the extent of the competition areas”.

“We greatly appreciate the commitment of this government to arrive at a solution for Pnrr and electric mobility and we fully share the need for a common effort evoked by the Minister Pichetto Fratin”, adds Naso. “Precisely for this reason we reiterate the our maximum availability to identify together with the institutions a solution that avoids the dispersion of the huge resources available”. “The full use of the funds would have positive economic effects on the entire country system – is the conclusion – fueling the development of new industrial chains in which our country already plays a leading role today”.

In Italy electric car at walking pace

Italy is the rear light in Europe for sales of electric cars. Full electric registrations in four months remained around 20 thousand. A far cry from the 65,000 in France, the 76,000 in the United Kingdom and the 95,000 in Germany. The percentage of the electricity fleet out of the total shows even more the gap with other European countries: in Italy we are only 3.7% of the total, against 15-16% in Northern Europe.

We are also in trouble on the charging stations. In Italy, at the end of March we reached altitude 41,173 top-up points of which, however, 23% cannot be used by users for lack of connection to the network or lack of authorization. Last year the Netherlands were already at 111,821, Germany at 87,674 and France at 83,317 and in recent months the installation has progressed by double figures.

The Italian figure is even more negative data are analyzed a regional level. The Lombardy alone owns 16% of the installations. Followed by Piedmont, Veneto and Lazio (11%), Emilia-Romagna (9%) and Tuscany (7%). These six Regions they cover overall 62% of the total. As if to say that in the South the electric car is not recharged.

Own the absence of a capillary network of recharging stationsas well as the price of the cars (30% more than the same endothermic models) is the basis of the failure of electric cars to take off in our country. Hence the importance of not seeing the projects financed with the Pnrr frustrated.

