Auto, a plan for a major relaunch: 6 billion in incentives and gigafactories

Workers in the FCA plant in Melfi

Maxi car relaunch plan: incentives and gigafactory in exchange for increased production

The government is ready to launch a maxi plan for the relaunch of the auto sector in Italy. The Press reports it, according to which on the plate there would be 6 billion euros. This would be “the overall budget of resources for purchase incentives, development contracts and gigafactories to revitalize the automotive sector in Italy”.

The exchange would be as follows: “The government makes available the Automotive Fund which will have to protect employment and production”. Indeed, “one of the main objectives is to increase production to one million cars a year according to a precise timetablealso extended to the most innovative models, the increase in investments in research and development, support in the green and digital transition of the supply chain and the guarantee of related industries and employment”.

“We cannot continue along the path achieved in recent years. Four fifths of the incentives given, therefore public resources destined for the auto sector, ended up in companies that produced abroad. We cannot afford this”, said the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso yesterday at the end of the table with the regions for the drafting of an agreement for the relaunch of Stellantis production in Italy.

“There is full sharing with the Regions where the automotive plants are located, of this extraordinary supply chain which is the pride of Made in Italy, for a shared policy and to reach a high-profile agreement with Stellantis”, underlines Urso to La Stampa, according to which the goal is to produce one million vehicles in Italy, including both cars and light commercial vehicles.

