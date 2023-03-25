Agreement reached between the German government and the European Commission on e-fuel. The Vice-President of the Commission, Frans Timmermanswhich has the delegation to the Green Deal, announced the agreement with a tweet: “We have reached an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars. We will work now to obtain the adoption of the rules on the matter as soon as possible emissions for the passenger car regulation and the Commission will swiftly follow up on the legal measures needed to implement recital 11”.