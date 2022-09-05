Listen to the audio version of the article

A warm autumn for the car. The manufacturers’ crisis-driven recipe seems to be a rich program of new models, many of which have high wheels, in addition to electrified and 100% battery-powered models. On the subject of SUVs, the debuts of the Alfa Romeo Tonale diesel and the compact SUV Maserati, the Grecale, while BMW unveils the new X1, also in an electric version. But to attract attention will be two SUVs that will make people talk for a long time: these are the new editions of the Lamborghini Urus SUV and the first 4-door and wheeled Ferrari, the Purosangue.

Alfa Romeo Tonale. The compact SUV of the biscione is now also available in the 1.600 cc diesel version with 130 hp intended specifically for business customers

But let’s go back to the awaited diesel version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale which officially enters the Italian price lists with a starting price of 35,500 euros which is in fact the same as the 1,500 cc Hybrid with 130 hp. The new SUV of the Biscione that has been a success on the market with hybrid petrol engines, thus expands the offer pending the 275 hp plug-in hybrid. The set-ups available for the diesel are the same as the Tonale Hybrid, signed Super (from 35,500 euros) Sprint (from 38,000 euros) and Ti (from 40,500 euros).

Maserati Grecale. Porsche Macan Challenge Smaller than the Levante but plenty of room

The second Trident SUV is on its way. A model that wasn’t there and that raises the brand’s bar towards sales volumes never achieved in the past. 4.85 meters long, with prices starting from 76 thousand euros, the sister of the Levante or the twin of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, because it uses the same platform. Giorgio mounts a 2,000 turbo.

See also Peugeot electrifies mobility at the 2021 Roland-Garros tournament BMW X1. It has been updated inside and out, with mild hybrid, diesel, plug-in and full electric engines. On sale from October in two versions xDrive and Msport

2022 sees the debut of the third generation of the X1, one of the best-selling models of the entire production in Munich. Which is preparing to offer one of the most important innovations of its career: alongside the petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions will also arrive the electric, signed iX1. And with a declared autonomy of about 440 km. Still on the subject of SUVs, here is Audi’s best-selling Q range, the Q3, the best-selling with over 13,000 units and which is now equipped with new features in the name of Audi’s technological democratization. The young Cupra brand is making a name for itself with its flagship model, the Formentor, which is now offered in the most performing VZ4 variant and with the Taiga Gray color in just 999 units. At the price of 70,500 euros. Then it is the turn of the Dacia flagship, the Bigster debuting in September at the Paris Motor Show. A medium-sized suv with a new style and also a full hybrid at a price that only Dacia can offer.

DS7. Much more than a restyling. Many aesthetic innovations or under the hood plus a high-level technological package for connectivity and safety

DS 7, the flagship SUV of the Stellantis luxury brand will be on sale in September at prices ranging from 42,000 to 64,100 euros. The offer includes a diesel and three plug-ins up to 360 hp. And then the new Honda Civic, one of the best-selling cars of all time that reaches the eleventh generation. In Europe, in October it will do so with a hybrid-only offer, based on the 1,500 cc already proven exemplary on the CR-V and HR-V SUVs in terms of consumption. With one exception, the Type R sports car on sale next year.