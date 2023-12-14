Auto crisis reaches Porsche: CEO Blume announces “the most difficult year”.

Volkswagen-Chef Oliver Blume.

Porsche boss Oliver Blume swore his employees in for “the most difficult year” at the works meeting on Wednesday. The sports car manufacturer would expect a “chain of risk scenarios” in 2024, said Blume. The car manufacturer would renew four model series and bring them onto the market, inflation would affect Porsche and suppliers would generate more costs. Blume will therefore not extend around 600 employees’ temporary contracts in the coming year. This means that after VW and Audi, the Zuffenhauseners, who are used to success, are now in crisis mode.

The car crisis reached Zuffenhausen by Wednesday evening at the latest. “Next year will be the hardest,” says Porsche boss Oliver Blume to hundreds of his employees. The internal works meeting is in session and the CEO is preparing his team for a perfect storm. “There will be a chain of risk scenarios,” says Blume and then goes into football metaphors. There will be goals conceded for the first time in 2024, but if Porsche stands together as a team, the game could also end 4-3 for Zuffenhausen.

What’s actually going on at Porsche? Blume names China as a crisis market for the sports car manufacturer, and Porsche would also renew four model series at the same time next year. This creates a V-effect because older model series are removed from the market and new series are introduced. During the transition period, however, there would be too few Porsche cars on the market. The result: concern for sales and turnover. Blume is nevertheless combative: “We will fight for every car,” he calls out to the Porsche employees.

The situation is as serious as it was during Corona, says Blume

But it’s not just the model series. Blume said at the meeting that inflation was affecting Porsche and suppliers were generating high costs. The situation is as serious as it was for the car manufacturer during the Corona years, says Blume.

For these reasons, the Porsche CEO will not be extending the temporary contracts of around 600 employees next year. It is a remarkable turnaround, as Porsche’s workforce has almost doubled in recent years to 24,700 employees today. The company has been the success story of the German economy so far; after going public, the sports car manufacturer is the most valuable German car company. Even this year, Porsche is posting strong figures. The Zuffenhausen-based company’s sales climbed by 12.6 percent year-on-year to 30.1 billion euros in the first nine months. The operating result rose by 9 percent to 5.5 billion euros. Earnings after taxes rose from 3.7 billion to 3.94 billion euros.

Principle of conversion instead of construction

In response to our inquiry, a Porsche spokesman said: “Demographic developments in recent years have led to numerous colleagues leaving the company through partial retirement, for example. As a result, we were able to take on a disproportionate number of colleagues in permanent employment contracts. A total of 1,255 temporary employees were taken on in 2021, 2022 and 2023, of which 1,115 were in production alone.”

Porsche has now reached a steady state again, so that fixed-term contracts will expire to a large extent in 2024, the spokesman admits. “We cannot currently give a specific number as we are in discussions with the employee side.” “At Porsche, we follow the principle of “rebuilding instead of building” and are positioning ourselves to be as flexible as possible in view of the challenges expected in 2024,” the spokesman continued.

