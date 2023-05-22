Auto, eight countries pressing in Brussels against Euro7

New collision on the car in Brussels. Eight States against Euro7

New pressure on the European Commission to stop the arrival of more restrictive rules on the car. Italy, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary have sent the European Commission a not joint paperto illustrate the main common concerns on the draft European regulation.

The new legislationargue the eight dissenting states, “doesn’t look realistic” and is likely to have negative effects on investment in the sector and especially divert resources from electric. What perplexes the eight countries that oppose the legislation are above all the new rules relating to polluting emissions produced by brakes and tyres.

Yes to the environment, but correctly assessing the impact of the new rules

The paper states that, if on the one hand, the eight countries “they perceive the importance of improving performance in terms of emissions”, also in terms of brake and tire abrasion, produced both by traditional and electric motors, on the other hand they believe that the new limits “should reflect the current development of measurement methods at the UN level, include the application of the relevant monitoring phase at the UN level and take into account the properties of electric vehicles”.

“Is critical correctly assess the impact of the Euro 7 framework, on consumer behavior as welland ensure that the new emission standards are fit for purpose in the sense that they are realistic with respect to the state of technical development and in terms of cost-benefit analysis,” conclude the dissenting countries.

The most worrying aspects

In detail, the dissenting countries emphasized the scope of application of the regulation. In their view, any new exhaust emission standards (including new testing requirements or new emission limits) for cars and vans “should be removed as they would divert the investments needed to reach the 2035 target“.

The application dates – July 1, 2025 for cars and vans and July 1, 2027 for heavy vehicles – are far from realistic to meet the new requirements and do not reflect the fact that the legal framework will only be complete after the adoption of the related implementing regulations. Hence the belief that it must be guaranteed that the construction times are at least three years from the time of adoption of the whole package, including the implementing acts.

This will provide manufacturers (both car manufacturers and manufacturers of test and measurement devices), technical services and national authorities with sufficient time to adapt to the new requirements. Also according to the front against Euro7, an additional delivery time should be considered for heavy vehicles (at least five years from the time of adoption of the entire packageincluding implementing acts), given the high level of ambition of the new requirements and the proposed switch from current engine type approval to vehicle type approval.

It is also considered essential distinguish between new vehicle types and new registrations, even for producers of small and very small volumes. For heavy vehicles, the new requirements have to be set in a realistic way and the conditions for the individual categories have to be differentiated.

Goals too ambitious

For the 8 States “the emission limits proposed for heavy vehicles are too ambitious, especially as regards the cold emission ceiling of Co and Nox. An extreme reduction of the limits would cause a significant diversion of resources from investments towards zero emission technologies and consequently slow down the transition towards climate neutrality and would also lead to an extreme increase in the price of new vehicles, resulting in a fleet renewal rate significantly fewer vehicles and thus significantly lower air quality benefits than estimated in the Commission’s impact assessment,” as the paper explains.

For this reason, “the approval procedures and test methodology, including the boundary conditions during testing, should remain those currently prescribed by the Euro 6 standard”. Furthermore, “the heavy vehicle industry covers a variety of categories, which differ in their performance and the way they are used. This aspect is not fully taken into account in the Commission’s proposal, which does not reflect the specificities of particular categories of these vehicles (trucks and buses)” it reads.

Finally, the Commission’s powers to adopt implementing acts are too broad and not explicitly defined, therefore the final legal framework is unpredictable. Delegated powers “should only be used in duly justified cases”. In essence, the document indicates that “the ambition of Euro 7 cannot be set without considering the impacts of future CO2 targets for heavy vehicles”. According to the 8 allies, it is necessary “to guarantee coherence and proportionality between the two regulations”. In particular, it should be considered the exemption of city buses the provisions relating to observance of the exhaust gas emission limits.