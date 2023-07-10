Auto – Federal Court of Justice negotiates liability of engine manufacturers in diesel cases

Emission test on a diesel Image: AFP

Two weeks after clearing the way for damages in further diesel cases, the Federal Court of Justice is again hearing in this context. He wants to determine whether the engine manufacturer is liable – even if he didn’t build the car himself.

Two weeks after clearing the way for damages in other diesel cases, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) is hearing on Monday (10:00 a.m.) about an unresolved issue in this connection. He wants to determine whether the manufacturer of the engine is liable, even if he didn’t build the car himself. In this specific case, it’s about the EA 897 engine developed by Audi. (Az. VIa ZR 1119/22)

The plaintiff had bought a used car with this engine in 2019, which was subject to a recall by the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) due to an illegal defeat device. The KBA approved a software update in 2018 – but it is disputed whether it was installed before the purchase. The plaintiff also complains that there is still a thermal window. This controls the exhaust gas cleaning depending on the outside temperature and, according to the most recent BGH ruling, can be a reason for damages to the car manufacturer.

