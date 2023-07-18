Auto, from the Aspen Institute slap in Brussels and assists Italy

Aspen Institute: green mobility is 50 years away

The government relaunches the battle in Brussels on biofuels after the spread of studio dell’Aspen Institute on the auto green. According to the authoritative independent research association that deals with issues of economic and social importance, it will indeed take no less than 50 years because because the ecological transition in the world of mobility and transport really come to maturity. And this provided that you use aOther technologies to integrate the electric one, starting, precisely, from alternative fuels.

The opening to biofuels

Given that the mobility sector, after those of energy and industry, constitutes one of the most significant sectors in terms of emissions, explains the Aspen Institute, also the e-fuel and biofuels will play a key role in the decarbonisation processand transport. In particular, biofuels obtained from renewable sources such as plants, algae and organic waste allow significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to be obtained than those of traditional fossil fuels. For the Institute, on the other hand, e-fuels present a few more difficulties, because their production could be limited and excessively expensive.

A slap in Brussels

The conclusions of the research translate into one sensational denial of what the technicians of the Euro Commission saidpea they are imposing a march in forced stages towards green with the absolute ban on the sale of cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 andgives a prediction of market maturation from 2040. What’s more: the Commission, cornered by a series of countries led by Italy, had to revise the legislation which imposed only electricity as a technology. Therefore, e-fuels have also been included among the permitted technologies (as requested by Germany), but not b-fuels as requested by Italy. In short, the complete opposite of what the Aspen Institute asserts, according to which, if one really has to make a ranking of the most polluting fuels, it is b-fuels that are a step backwards compared to biofuels.

The chapter on Italy

Given these conclusions, the international research company goes on to clearly support Rome’s position. “The Italian government is doing well in supporting the role of biofuel in Brussels – explains the Aspen Institute -. Because considering the current situation of the logistics infrastructures and the Italians’ preference for internal combustion cars, it is reasonable to assume that the transition to electric vehicles will take some time”. Added to this is the fact that “the development of hydrogen engines is still in its infancy. And the large-scale production of competitively priced e-fuels is still a challenge. Furthermore, biofuels can play a significant role in reducing emissions. CO2 emissions which in 2022 were the highest ever recorded at a global average level”.

The only electric – unreasonable location

The utopia of the electric solo in a short time, so dear to ideological ecologism which in recent years has had its good and bad times in Brussels, can provoke enormous damage to the European automotive industry. According to trade associations and the trade unions themselves, they are only in Italy over 200,000 jobs at risk. And to these must be added the bankruptcy of thousands of associated operators, specialized in components for the endothermic engine, which would hardly survive a too forced transition towards electric.

In addition to this, for the European industry, the greatest criticality is linked to the gap with Asia and US giants like Tesla in the production of electric cars and in the procurement of batteries and the raw materials that power them, such as lithium. Last (but certainly not least) there is the theme of cost of electric vehicles, which today (but also in the future) results unaffordable for low-income families. The current energy crisis and inflation (which according to some could last until 2025) are closely linked to a car market that sees registrations on the rise, but only thanks to company and rental contracts, with private sales at a flicker .

The battle continues

The minister Pichetto Fratin reiterated that “the battle to safeguard the internal combustion engine and include biofuels, mainly produced in Italy, continues. As well as the one on Euro 7 regulation. We have tabled a number of amendments to both texts. Amendments that provide for a definition of neutral fuels capable of including biofuels, in addition to e-fuels”. 2We recall that in Recital 11 of the regulation which imposes a ban on diesel and petrol cars from 2035 – added the Minister of the Environment, – there is only talk of “CO2 neutral fuels and not synthetic fuels which one would like to believe is the only sustainable green solution to keep the internal combustion engine alive”. “On a technical level it is impossible to exclude biofuels – Pichetto said again, – whose neutrality, like e-fuels, is based on a compensation between the CO2 subtracted in production and that emitted in the use of vehicles”. ” We must follow the principle of technological neutrality – is the conclusion, – and accompany the automotive industry according to a realistic and non-ideological path“.

