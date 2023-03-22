Home Business Auto: Geely beats revenue expectations, shares accelerate by 7%
Auto: Geely beats revenue expectations, shares accelerate by 7%

Auto: Geely beats revenue expectations, shares accelerate by 7%

Chinese automaker Geely beat revenue expectations for 2022, sending its shares soaring 7% before stabilizing nearly 3% higher than the previous close.

Geely said its 2022 revenues increased 45.6% from a year ago to 148 billion yuan ($21.49 billion), while earnings increased 8.5%, reaching the 5.26 billion yuan. Analysts had expected Geely to post revenue of 135.4 billion yuan, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. The firm described this result as a “resilient financial and operational performance… achieved despite challenging market conditions and continued disruption due to the pandemic.”

Geely said total sales rose 8% last year to surpass 1.4 million units.

