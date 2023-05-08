Auto, global sales down. Toyota in the lead. electric and Chinese boom

Listen to the audio version of the article

Global new car registrations in 2022, according to data from JATO Dynamics, were 79.4 million units, down 2% from 80.7 million in 2021. Positive results in several emerging markets such as India, the Middle East, South East Asia and Africa which accounted for 24% of global volumes, offsetting the declines recorded in North America, Europe and China, areas which together account for 69% of global sales. According to the British institute, the decline is explained by the shortage of semiconductors in North America and Europe.

Sales boom in India, Japan and the Middle East, Africa and South Africa.

Demand in India increased by 24% to a new record of 4.37 million units. India surpass Japan and has become the third largest automotive market in the world. Despite the increase in volumes, only 3.1 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants were sold in India which is the lowest value among the top 25 largest global markets. Then Financial incentives and post-pandemic measures stimulated demand in the Middle East. Sales were 2.75 million with Saudi Arabia being the 19th largest auto market in the world.

Africa and South Africa in particular recorded higher registrations

In the African market, volumes increased by 5.5% to 1.15 million units. This was driven by a 14% increase in registrations in South Africa, the largest market on the continent accounting for 44% of the total. North Africa’s volume accounted for 42% of the African continent’s total, while Southern Africa accounted for 45%. Conversely, East, Central and West Africa respectively accounted for shares of 4.8%, 1.3% and then 6.7% of the total, all figures on the increase.

Electric car sales up 66% in 2022

In 2022, global battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales volume increased by 66% to a total of 7.37 million units which represents a year-over-year increase of 2.9 million units. The result surpassed the increase of 2.4 million units that had been recorded between 2020 and 2021. Last year, the global market share of BEVs increased from 5.5% in 2021 to 9.3% in 2022. At the level of various regional areas, only China and Europe have secured a double-digit electric market share: 15.6% for China and 12.2% for the Old Continent.

Scrapping and tax breaks behind the growth of battery-powered cars

Norway has set the gold standard for electric cars globally. Last year, 71% of vehicles registered in the country were BEVs, however it was Hong Kong that saw the largest increase in market share from 24.4% in 2021 to 53.1% last year. The scrappage program for those vehicles that are at least six years old and the tax exemption for electric vehicles coming up to a certain price point are prompting many consumers to switch from gasoline to electric. A choice that is destined to increase steadily over time.