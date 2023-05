The Fiat Panda continues to be the favorite car of Italian motorists, followed by the 500, just as the Lancia Ypsilon is confirmed at the top of the top ten. Two Dacias in the top ten, the Sandero in fourth position and the Duster in tenth. Ford Puma, Peugeot 3008, Vw T-Roc and Jeep Renegade as well as the other Fiat 500 X confirm the success of the SUV-crossover models