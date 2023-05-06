Home » Auto industry – Audi against the new Euro 7 emissions standard from 2025
Auto industry – Audi against the new Euro 7 emissions standard from 2025

Auto industry – Audi against the new Euro 7 emissions standard from 2025

Berlin (German news agency) – The boss of the car manufacturer Audi, Markus Duesmann, has spoken out against the rapid introduction of the planned European emissions standard Euro 7. The rules proposed by the EU Commission “cannot be implemented by 2025,” he told the “Welt am Sonntag”.

In his opinion, this would “endanger massive employment in Germany”. Not only the car manufacturers would be overwhelmed, but also the registration authorities. Therefore, a revision is required. Duesmann also puts into perspective earlier statements on the introduction of a general speed limit on motorways.

He “didn’t advocate it, just said it would be an option if we ran out of oil,” he said. “Everyone knows that Germany is a free country – and the speed limit is a symbol of this freedom. Instead, we should choose intelligent solutions to ensure a better flow of traffic.” From his point of view, that would be the greater lever for reducing CO2 emissions in the transport sector.

With regard to Audi’s entry into Formula 1 from 2026, Duesmann referred to synthetic fuels. Motor sports will still need liquid fuels for a while due to the higher energy density. “To do this, we use e-fuels from sustainable energy sources and no longer from crude oil. Such e-fuels will also play an important role for society in the future.” The Audi boss does not see a contradiction in his own strategy of only offering electric cars from 2033 in the entry. “If you look at Formula 1 as a development platform for electric machines and batteries with high performance and combustion engines with the highest efficiency, then society will also make significant progress.”

