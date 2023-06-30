Home » Auto industry: challenges for suppliers
Business

Auto industry: challenges for suppliers

by admin
Auto industry: challenges for suppliers

Some suppliers see the behavior of the manufacturers less positively. Stefan Pierer, owner of the supplier SHW and recently also of Leoni, said when he joined the Mercedes supervisory board: he wanted to work to ensure that the suppliers got more of the cake.
The suppliers must have liked to read that. There will have to be a certain ability to compromise on both sides. The OEMs cannot live without most suppliers, but the suppliers will also not be able to survive without acceptable prices. Another trend is ‘nearshoring’: US manufacturers want to reduce their dependency on Chinese suppliers, and Chinese manufacturers want to reduce their dependency on European and US suppliers. The same will be seen in Europe. So more will be bought around the production sites. As a result, fewer parts are shipped around the world – which is good for the environment, but makes the parts more expensive, especially in Europe. On the other hand, the positive effect that can be expected is that manufacturers do not have to keep quite as large a stock if they do not ship the parts in containers on ships from China to Europe for months.

See also  Alipay announced the implementation of small and micro merchants to reduce fees and collect money codes and cash withdrawals are free for another 3 years-e-commerce-payment / financial technology

You may also like

Del Real Transportation Company Causes Damage to Homes...

These 10 quality stocks are still cheap now,...

Increasing Your Chances of Winning the Powerball: A...

IMF: $3 billion bailout for Pakistan

Stock market, the fall in inflation in the...

Russian economy: “Reserves will eventually run out”

Goodbye to Mario Virano, the man of the...

Inflation in the euro area is weakening

Mes: the majority in the House presents a...

Fed: Rate hikes could worsen situation for US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy