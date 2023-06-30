Auto industry: challenges for suppliers

Some suppliers see the behavior of the manufacturers less positively. Stefan Pierer, owner of the supplier SHW and recently also of Leoni, said when he joined the Mercedes supervisory board: he wanted to work to ensure that the suppliers got more of the cake.

The suppliers must have liked to read that. There will have to be a certain ability to compromise on both sides. The OEMs cannot live without most suppliers, but the suppliers will also not be able to survive without acceptable prices. Another trend is ‘nearshoring’: US manufacturers want to reduce their dependency on Chinese suppliers, and Chinese manufacturers want to reduce their dependency on European and US suppliers. The same will be seen in Europe. So more will be bought around the production sites. As a result, fewer parts are shipped around the world – which is good for the environment, but makes the parts more expensive, especially in Europe. On the other hand, the positive effect that can be expected is that manufacturers do not have to keep quite as large a stock if they do not ship the parts in containers on ships from China to Europe for months.

