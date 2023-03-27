.

Berlin (dts news agency) – The German mechanical and plant engineering sector criticizes the economic policy of the traffic light coalition, especially that of the Greens. “In the traffic light coalition there is a belief in the state that does not lead to the best solutions,” said Karl Haeusgen, President of the Association of German Mechanical and Plant Engineering (VDMA), the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Tuesday edition).

Haeusgen is particularly critical of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and the Greens. “The Greens believe too strongly in the power of regulation and in laws that are as tightly meshed as possible, but not in entrepreneurial freedom. Trust in market mechanisms and in the swarm intelligence of entrepreneurs and consumers is close to zero. But a small group of rulers cannot do better have solutions,” says the entrepreneur from Munich. The VDMA stands for one of the most important industrial sectors in Germany with around one million employees in this country. Specifically, Haeusgen criticizes the decisions on heaters and combustion cars. “Heat pumps: The manufacturers dance the samba, of course. But how does politics come to legally define this one heating technology as the only right one?” he said.

The same applies to cars and the dispute over the combustion engine. If the fuel is not fossil, the combustion engine is a great technology. Politics must be open to technology. The Greens have “a fundamental distrust of industry and entrepreneurs”. “The massive interference with the consumer’s freedom of choice stuns me,” he told the SZ. There is no need for an answer to the massive subsidies in the US, he added. “There is enough money and enough programs in the EU. What the Europeans can learn from the Americans is how to get the money onto the market quickly and unbureaucratically,” said the VDMA President.

