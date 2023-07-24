Home » Auto inflation: Only four small cars for less than 15,000 euros
Business

Auto inflation: Only four small cars for less than 15,000 euros

Inflation has hit many areas of life in recent years, but the price increases for new cars are extraordinary even in these times. According to ADAC, small cars became 35 percent more expensive on average between 2017 and 2023.

The rise in price for the smallest models is even more drastic, with prices even increasing by an average of 55 percent. The result: there are hardly any entry-level vehicles under 15,000 euros. According to the ADAC, the list prices of the cheapest versions are now only below this threshold for four models

