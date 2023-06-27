Auto, investments growing to 616 billion but the era of China is already here

Listen to the audio version of the article

The big overtaking will take place this year and will tend to strengthen by 2030. Let’s talk about the Chinese car brands. In 2019 they represented 36% of sales in the domestic market, of which 33% thanks to internal combustion engines (Ice). This year, thanks to the sum of Nev (mostly battery electric and hybrid cars) and Ice, they will cross the threshold of 51% (with electrics at 32% and the others at 19%). In 2030 the dominance will be absolute: 65% of the domestic market shares (58% Nev) with 35% of foreigners. The growth of the Chinese market will not be spectacular (+4% against +3% in the United States and +2% in Europe) but it will make it possible to command globally in terms of volumes: 29.1 million in 2030, against 17 .1 from the USA and 17.4 from Europe.

China is the world’s leading exporter

But above all, China will increasingly be an automotive “superpower” because already in 2023, after a kind of vertical take-off in 2021, it will become the world‘s leading exporter. And it is getting ready, albeit with a less drumming schedule, to make contact with other markets as well, starting with Europe.

These are perhaps the most surprising data from AlixPartners’ 20th Global Automotive Outlook. Together with the rush of investments, which, although the Volkswagen Group gave signs of slowing down at the recent Capital Markets Day, doubled between the five-year period 2021-25 (330 billion dollars) and 2023-27 (616 billion).

«China – commented Dario Duse, EMEA co-leader of the Automotive & Industrial team and Italy Country Leader of AlixPartners – is emerging as an automotive “superpower”. Technology control, government support, cost competitiveness and business models that respond better and faster to market demands are the combination behind their success. Traditional players will have to be ready to review their approach to compete in the Chinese market and defend their shares in Western markets».

Back to pre-pandemic levels

The world car market, in 2023, should record a growth of 5% compared to 2022, reaching 83 million units (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles), a level equal to 92% of the pre-Covid level of 2019. It will return to pre-pandemic levels (90 million cars sold) only in 2025, to then rise to 94 million in 2027: compound annual growth rate (CAGR) +4.5% 2022-2025 and +2% 2025-2027 . At the regional level, North America will score a +10% in 2023 compared to 2022 (reaching 18.1 million cars, equal to 89% of pre-Covid), Europe +6% (15.9 million units, 76% of pre-Covid), China +3% (24.9 million cars, same as in 2019), South America +4% (3.9 million, 87% of 2019), Japan and Korea + 9% (6.3 million, 92% in 2029) and the rest of the world +1% to 13.5 million units, with 2019 levels (12.1 million) already surpassed in 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

