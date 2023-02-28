Auto, Italy will vote against the EU law to stop internal combustion engines from 2035

Tomorrow at the meeting of EU ambassadors Italy will vote against the stop to sale of heat engine cars since 2035. This was announced by the Minister for the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratinahead of tomorrow’s vote.

While sharing the goals of decarbonizationItaly maintains that environmental targets must be pursued through “an economically sustainable and socially equitable transition”, planned and guided with great care, to avoid negative repercussions for the country both in terms of employment and production, according to a note .

Italy also believes, this is the position that will be expressed, that the choice of electric should not be the only way to achieve zero emissions in the transition phase. The success of electric cars it will depend a lot on how they will become accessible at competitive prices.

A rational choice of technological neutrality in the face of environmental goals shared must allow Member States to make use of all solutions for decarbonize the transport sector, taking into account the different national realities, and with a more gradual planning of the times.

“The use of fuels renewablecompatible with heat engines – says the minister pichetto – will contribute to a reduction of emissions without requiring unattainable economic sacrifices from the citizens”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

