The German Association of Judges expects a wave of lawsuits after the ECJ ruling on defeat devices for exhaust gas cleaning in cars. ‘Following the recent ruling by the European Court of Justice, German courts are likely to face a new wave of diesel lawsuits.’

The German Association of Judges expects a new wave of lawsuits following the ECJ ruling on defeat devices for exhaust gas cleaning in cars. “A new wave of diesel lawsuits is likely to come to the German courts after the recent judgment of the European Court of Justice,” said Federal Managing Director Sven Rebehn of the editorial network Germany (RND, Thursday editions). At the same time, he warned that many civil courts would be stretched to the limit by mass proceedings. Politics must intervene.

“The traffic light should urgently remedy this and adapt civil procedural law to the new reality of these mass lawsuits with which specialized law firms are heaping the courts through more flexible regulations,” demanded Rebehn. “Law firms specializing in diesel cases are already campaigning aggressively for new mandates, so that the number of cases in many courts is likely to continue to rise significantly.” How large the predicted new wave of lawsuits will also depend on the Federal Court of Justice, which will soon further specify the European requirements in a decision.

The higher regional courts and many regional courts in Germany are already under heavy strain from diesel lawsuits, said Rebehn. The 24 higher regional courts alone recorded more than 28,500 proceedings last year. Five years earlier, the number of diesel cases in the court of appeal was still around 11,500.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Tuesday that car buyers can claim damages from the manufacturer if they have suffered damage due to an illegal defeat device for exhaust gas cleaning installed in the vehicle.

HOME PAGE