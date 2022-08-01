Listen to the audio version of the article

The car market in Italy contains the collapse of recent months and closes in July with registrations down “only” by 0.85% compared to July 2021. The situation remains very difficult as is evident if we compare the volumes of last month with those of 2019, therefore before the pandemic, with a decrease of 28.5%. The effect on sales

of the scrapping incentives launched in April and which became operational the following month are beginning to show up but are very limited.

According to the Centro Studi Promotor directed to Gian Primo Quagliano, there are many factors that are heavily penalizing the car market. In addition to the pandemic, which has actually reduced the market, there are the effects linked to the uncertainties of consumers for the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the sanctions adopted against Russia, without forgetting the shortage of semiconductors and electronic components for production of cars and the dynamics linked to inflation and price increases.

Fiat and Volkswagen recorded volumes lower than a year ago between 6 and 7%, instead Stellantis Alfa Romeo, which closed the month with a recovery of 53.6%, and Citroen, which recovered over 45% of registrations, and Opel, up 11%. Honda grows 15% in the month and 25% year to date. Among the French manufacturers, Renault performed well this month, closing the month at + 12% but losing 26% of registrations since the beginning of the year. Among the Asians, Skoda and Toyota are also doing well, recovering respectively 10 and 20% of registrations.

“The car market in Italy, but also in Europe, is caught between two emergencies – highlights Quagliano – a crisis of demand and a serious crisis of supply, with a very heavy impact on the sector”. For consumers, in particular, waiting times have lengthened and prices have increased.

The July economic survey by the Centro Studi Promotor shows that 95% of dealers report low inventories of new cars, a similar situation (85%) also occurs for the second-hand market, on which part of the unsatisfied demand is poured. of new cars.